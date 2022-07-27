Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schools

This map includes the project growth for schools impacted by the latest ABM. Katy ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) – As the Katy area population continues to grow, the board of trustees is again considering attendance boundary modifications for several elementary schools.

During this week's school board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Ted Vierling proposed attendance boundary modification for two of the District's future elementary schools, Elementary Schools #45 and #46, as well as areas served by Bethke, Campbell, Golbow, Hutsell, Leonard, McElwain and McRoberts elementary schools. The proposal would address the rapid growth within the neighborhoods surrounding those campuses.

Later this month, Katy ISD will circulate a survey to obtain feedback from parents on the plan.

"Katy ISD is a fast growth school district projected to serve more than 100,000 students by 2028," said Vierling. "Periodic boundary modifications ensure efficient campus usage and help balance enrollment across our campuses."

Elementary #45 and #46 are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023 and are currently under construction. Both schools will serve the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD. Elementary #45 is under construction at 25600 Longenbaugh Road, and Elementary #46 is under construction at 25615 Clay Road.

Preliminary survey results will be presented to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in September 2022. Board members are expected to vote on the plan during the October 2022 Board meeting.

For current and recommended ABM maps, visit the Katy ISD ABM website.

Katy ISD annually reviews its attendance boundaries to ensure the district is adequately addressing its fast growth, as well as student and staff capacity at schools. "Balancing school enrollment across campuses is essential to ensuring that each of our students has access to safe and engaging learning environments," the district said.