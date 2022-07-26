Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to Texas

Blake Edward Kalkstein Fort Bend County Jail

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – A Baltimore, Maryland chiropractor accused of sexual assault of a child he met through an online video gaming platform is still behind bars at the Fort Bend County Jail following his arrest on July 6, 2022.

"Unfortunately, in our society, sexual predators are using entertainment platforms such as video games to chat and text with our children. It's disgusting," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "I urge parents to carefully monitor and control their children's online activity on social media apps and games."

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, was arrested in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Kalkstein traveled to Texas from Baltimore to commit the crime, and he's been here before.

Detectives say Kalkstein also traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July this year. He's a gamer on various platforms, one of which they say he used to lure the young victim.

The judge set bond at $100,000 for each of the two sexual assault of a child charges against Kalkstein. His next scheduled court appearance is August 15, 2022.

