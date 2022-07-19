Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

Rogels/Instagram

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants.

Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.

Attacks on Houston area restaurants are becoming more common, and the attackers seem to be using the same method. They smash a window or a door to gain entry. Now those attacks have come to Katy.

"We got hit, and so did the two other places next to us, Rogels posted on Instagram. "No one on our team was in the restaurant at the time."

Businesses along the Katy Freeway are patrolled by the Houston Police because those properties been annexed by the City of Houston so it can reap sales tax revenue from Katy area patrons.

Surveillance video shows burglars used a large rock to break the glass on Rogels front door. There was no cash in the registers.

"Only out the cost of replacing the glass/door. It could've been a lot worse," the post said.

Burger-Chan, Tom N Toms Coffee, Just GRK, Micro's Hot Chicken, 93 'Til, and Trendy Dumpling are among the other Houston area restaurants that have had a similar experience.

Micro's Hot Chicken is a cashless restaurant, but that did not stop it from being targeted.

Burger-Chan surveillance video from the 4 a.m. hour on May 5, 2022, shows a criminal smashing through the storefront glass of the Uptown restaurant. The burglar stole a $10 roll of quarters. Repairs cost $300.

"It's hard enough to make a dime in this business right now," businessman Russell Roegels told the Chronicle. "I sure don't need this."

The original Rogels is on South Voss Road in Houston. The Katy location opened in February.