Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office promotes deputies to sergeant

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan is promoting eight sheriff's deputies. A ceremony commemorating the event was held July 7, 2022, at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond.

"These deputies have advanced progressively through the ranks and are well respected by their peers and the communities in which they protect and serve," said Eric Sheriff Fagan. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to these officers and their families and thank them for their service."

Sergeant Charles Willeby attended and graduated from the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in 2013. He started with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office working at the jail in 2013. In 2014, Sgt. Willeby went to work for the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable.

He returned to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in 2015 and worked in the Patrol Division until 2019, when he was promoted to detective. After that, he worked misdemeanors for a few months and moved to the Robbery/Homicide division, where he remains today.

Sgt. Willeby has received multiple commendations for his work, including Officer of the Year. Willeby was pinned by his wife, Laura. He has family in Katy.

Sergeant Raybon Hastedt attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Aggie Corps of Cadets. At the same time that he was enrolled at the university, Sgt. Hastedt joined the United States Army and completed two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

He began his career in law enforcement after graduating from the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in 2009 (Class #24). He is assigned to the Patrol Division, where he serves as a field training officer tasked with developing prospective patrol deputies. Sgt. Hastedt holds a Master Peace Officer certification and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He was pinned by his wife, Christina.

Sergeant Brooks Cash started with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in 2010 after beginning his law enforcement career two years earlier with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Houston Downtown Police Academy.

Sgt. Cash has served Fort Bend County for eight years in the Patrol Division and four years in the Fort Bend County Jail as a field training officer. He trains new correctional officers and deputies. Sgt. Cash was pinned by his wife, Lydia.

Sergeant Jesus Quiroz began his law enforcement career with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in December 2017. He is a graduate of the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. Sgt. Quiroz is currently assigned to the Detention Division. He was pinned his fiancée, Rebecca.

Sergeant Colin Godmintz started his career as a patrol deputy at the Fayette County Sheriff's Office in 2016. In 2019, he joined the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office as a patrol deputy and later transferred to the Crisis Intervention Team. Sgt. Godmintz has been a CIT instructor at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy. He was involved in the planning and creating of the academy's de-escalation class. Sgt. Godmintz has been awarded the NAMI Greater Houston CIT Deputy of the Quarter twice since being assigned to CIT. He additionally holds the certifications of primary instructor and mental health peace officer. He was pinned by his wife, Dixie.

Sergeant Justin Harris has been an employee of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office for over 18 years. He began his career in 2003 as a civilian jailer and graduated in 2005 from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. In 2008, Sgt. Harris transferred to the Inmate Transport Division in Fugitive/Warrants, where he worked until 2010. He has spent the last dozen years of his career in the Criminal Investigations Division, where he worked in Family Violence for two years, Special Crimes for eight years, Misdemeanors for one year, and Fraud since early 2022. Sgt. Harris was pinned by his wife, Mary Ann.

Sergeant David Rivera is a 2002 graduate of Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas, and a 2006 graduate of the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy. He holds an Advanced Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Additionally, Sgt. Rivera holds certifications as a mental health officer, field training officer, and basic instructor. Most recently, Sgt. Rivera served as a contract deputy in the Big Oaks community. He was pinned by his son, David.

Sergeant Joshua Wright served at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for four and a half years before graduating the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy in 2011. Sgt. Wright served for three and a half years at the Sweeny Police Department. He worked at the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office before joining the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in 2016. There is no photo available for Wright because he was unable to attend the pinning ceremony.

