Katy's Rick Rice Park adds games for kids

Katy, Harris County (Covering Katy) - Rick Rice Park has added some new features for Katy-area children. The park painted two classic hopscotch patterns, one set of leap frog prints, and one outline for the yoga "tree" pose at the park's north end.

To find them, head north on the lake loop, and they are just after the CanCare Overlook. They are strategically positioned near benches so grown-ups can relax while their kids play.

"We are pleased to offer these new amenities to the Katy area community," said Rick Ellis, president of the board of directors for Interstate MUD. "We also look forward to sharing additional improvements to the park as we develop the 4.2 acres of land we recently acquired from CrossRoad Church."

The park's address is 700 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, TX 77450. Rick Rice Park was built in 2009 by Interstate MUD. The picturesque landscape offers more than 500 trees, a half-mile walking trail around a lake, an iconic pedestrian bridge, inspirational artwork, and educational signage. Other features include the Veterans Memorial Plaza, CanCare Pavilion, and Francesca's Garden.

Future upgrades to the existing park will include terraced concrete steps by the current lake, upgraded walking trails, and a new deck overlooking a second pond with a fountain.

Board member Michelle Shen O'Brien, who oversees the park, welcomes park patrons, kids, and those young at heart, to play the hopscotch and leapfrog games to make the walk around the park fun.

About Interstate MUD

Founded in 1974, Interstate Municipal Utility District (MUD) provides water and wastewater services to Katy area residents and businesses; its boundaries are from I-10 to Kingsland and from Westgreen to Mason. Rick Rice Park is located just south of I-10 off Westgreen Blvd. For more information, please visit interstatemud.com.