Dutch Bros is opening another coffee shop in Katy

Courtesy NewQuest Properties

Dutch Bros Coming to NewQuest's Shops at Katy Reserve

KATY, Texas – Dutch Bros coffee is opening another location in Katy at FM 1463 and Spring Green Boulevard in the Shops at Katy Reserve near Kroger.

Dutch Bros plans to develop an 833-square-foot kiosk with two drive-through lanes along Spring Green Boulevard. A grand opening is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

NewQuest Properties recently announced the deal. Typically, NewQuest signs lease agreements at the Shops at Katy Reserve, but this deal is different.

"This is the only one we're planning to sell," says Kevin Sims, vice president of the Houston-based brokerage and development firm.

Dutch Bros is one of 10 brands to watch according to Placer.ai because of its rapid growth in the beverage category since 2020. It is the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S., with over 500 corporate-owned and franchised locations in 11 states.

There is also a Dutch Bros on Morton Ranch Road near Highway 99 in Katy, Harris County.

The newest location will be situated on the "breakfast side" of the morning commute for the surrounding areas. That means it will be easy for inbound commuters to access on their way to work.

Dutch Bros began snapping up Houston sites in late 2021 – leases and pad site acquisitions. One of its first locations was a ground lease in NewQuest's Cypress Village Station on the northwestern tier.

"Because we've completed multiple leases and sales with Dutch Bros in recent months, the Shops at Katy Reserve transaction went smoothly and quickly," says Sims, who co-brokered the

deal with J.J. McDermott, formerly with NewQuest.

"Dutch Bros appeals to a broad age group and caters to family-based communities," Sims says. "The Shops at Katy Reserve has ideal demographics."