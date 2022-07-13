Houston Chamber Choir Brian Miller

Katy resident Brian Miller named new Executive Director of Houston Chamber Choir

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) - The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, is appointing City of Katy resident Brian Miller to the new position of Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Miller will oversee day-to-day operations, including administration, marketing communications, development, and finance, while Simpson will continue to manage artistic endeavors.

Miller previously served as Chorus Manager with the Houston Symphony, which consists of hundreds of auditioned volunteer singers. He joins the Houston Chamber Choir team with more than a decade of experience working and performing in the professional choral world.

“I am excited to be working with Brian,” said Simpson. “His previous experience as a choral director and an administrator has uniquely prepared him to be the Executive Director of the Houston Chamber Choir. From our first meeting, it was clear he and I have similar values and goals, and his warm personality and collegial spirit make him a pleasure to work with.”

Before transitioning to fine arts management, Miller had a successful career in public education, where he directed two 6A Texas high school choral programs. His programs consistently earned sweepstakes awards at UIL contests and were invited to multiple invitationals in the Houston area. In addition, Miller held region-level organizational positions and sang professionally with Cantare Houston and the Houston Men’s Choir.

“The Houston Chamber Choir has seen decades of tremendous success both on and off the stage, enabled by the talents of Bob, our staff, and our board,” said Miller. “As I assume this new role, I look to strengthen the accessibility of choral music and to help expand the impressive educational components of our organization. Everyone here shares a love of the choral art, and I look forward to bringing my love for choral music, both as a former educator and performer, to the team.”

Miller holds a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from Stephen F. Austin State University.