Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers hires Andrew Van Chau as Chief of Staff

Andrew Van Chau Office of Andy Meyers

Sugar Land, TX (Covering Fort Bend) – Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers welcomes a key new member to his Precinct 3 team with the appointment of Andrew Van Chau as Chief of Staff.

“I am very pleased to have Andrew in this leadership role working closely with me to tackle critical priorities as Fort Bend continues to be one of the fastest growing and most diverse counties in Texas,” said Meyers.

Van Chau brings a wealth of knowledge in both the public and private sector. He has more than 30 years of experience leading community outreach, policy advocacy and crisis management efforts in Texas, across the U.S. and overseas. His contributions include work on significant energy and manufacturing projects, as well as technology and public sector assignments.

Van Chau and his family have been Fort Bend County residents for more than a decade. He is involved in economic and workforce development initiatives in Fort Bend and the Houston Region. In addition to serving as an Executive Committee member of Upskill Houston, he is the president of the City of Fulshear’s Development Corporation A Board and board member of the Gulf Coast Economic Development District.

Van Chau succeeds Chris Elam in the Commissioner’s Chief of Staff role after Elam was named the new Strategic Initiatives Lead in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service director’s office.

“Chris played a critical role in helping initiate the various mobility, facilities, and drainage projects in Precinct 3,” Meyers said. “He played an invaluable role in getting legislation that is extraordinarily beneficial to Fort Bend Taxpayers passed and enacted into law. We all miss Chris and know he will continue serving the people of Texas in his new position at Texas A&M University, his Alma Mater.”