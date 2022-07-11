Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft case

Detectives are looking for this man. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office

CYPRESS, TX (Covering Katy) - Investigators from Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an identity theft case.

The victim, a 65-year-old Cypress man, recently discovered that his identity had been stolen and his personal information was being used to open fraudulent credit accounts at stores in the Cypress area. More than $4,000 in fraudulent charges were made over a span of nine days.

Precinct 5 investigators were able to track down security video of the suspect, who is pictured in the photo. He is driving a large black SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, contact Investigator Justin Russell (Justin.Russell@cn5.hctx.net) or through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/ #constabletedheap #yourconstable

Information provided by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office