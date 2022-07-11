Cypress, TX

Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft case

Detectives are looking for this man.Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office

CYPRESS, TX (Covering Katy) - Investigators from Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an identity theft case.

The victim, a 65-year-old Cypress man, recently discovered that his identity had been stolen and his personal information was being used to open fraudulent credit accounts at stores in the Cypress area. More than $4,000 in fraudulent charges were made over a span of nine days.

Precinct 5 investigators were able to track down security video of the suspect, who is pictured in the photo. He is driving a large black SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information that may help with the investigation of this crime, contact Investigator Justin Russell (Justin.Russell@cn5.hctx.net) or through our online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/ #constabletedheap #yourconstable

ABOUT PRECINCT 5

At one time, Precinct 5 was a wide and sparsely populated area. The ranches and farms that existed more than 100 years ago have given way to densely populated neighborhoods, parks, and businesses. Today the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 is one of the largest constable's offices in the country.  Spanning an area over 300 square miles, it covers all of west Harris County and is home to more than 1 million residents.

In 2001, development began for the Energy Corridor, a seven-mile stretch of corporate buildings straddling interstate 10 and located in the heart of Precinct 5.  In the years since, the community growth in this area has been unprecedented.  The growth that this department has experienced in these same years has been equally unprecedented.  Once limited to basic patrol functions with less than 50 sworn deputies, the Precinct 5 Constable's Office has grown substantially, not only in size but in capability.

Almost 400 sworn deputies, with an additional 50 civilian support staff, now serve the residents of this precinct.  Combining state-of-the-art technologies that provide capabilities on land, in water, and in the air, with advanced training in numerous fields, Precinct 5 has grown into its role as a major metropolitan law enforcement agency.  But it's not just the capabilities of the department that make it what it is, it's a long standing reputation of professionalism and commitment to duty as well.  Because of these factors the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 has earned its place as one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the state of Texas.

Information provided by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office

