Katy area resident named Chief Deputy of the Year

FBCSO

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy) – Katy area resident and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mattie Provost is the 2022 Melvin Drum Chief Deputy of the Year. The annual award given by the Texas Chief Deputies Association.

The annual Melvin Drum Chief Deputy of the Year Award is the TCDA's highest honor. Drum lost his life in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop in 1987.

"Mattie Provost is a well-respected, exemplary leader who serves with excellence as chief deputy," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. So it's no surprise that her peers would recognize her this way. We are blessed to have her on our Executive Command team, and our Fort Bend citizens are even more blessed."

Since the start of her FBCSO career in January 2021 as chief deputy, Chief Provost has provided overall leadership and direction on all aspects of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. She brings more than three decades of professionalism to the agency.

Chief Provost earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology and Corrections and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Sam Houston State University.

She began her career at the Houston Police Department, retiring in 2017 as an Assistant Chief.

Chief Provost is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy, Session #241, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and a Leadership Houston, Class XXV graduate. She is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement. A certified mediator and Texas Crime Prevention Specialist, Chief Provost earned the Texas Law Enforcement Master Peace Officers' Certificate.

She has served on numerous committees in law enforcement and the community.