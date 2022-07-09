Katy, TX

Detectives need the public's help solving Katy area murder

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtLBP_0gaN4KXR00
Google

KATY, WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - A man was murdered at a gas station in the Katy area Monday night, and Harris County homicide investigators hope the public can help them find the person who pulled the trigger.

It happened at the Valero at Barker Cypress Road and Old Greenhouse Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. Jonathan Lowe was dead in the parking lot when deputies arrived at about 7:30.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide investigators say surveillance video shows Lowe speaking with someone in a gold SUV. It's not known what lead to the shooting. The suspect's vehicle entered the store parking lot shortly before the murder.

According to one report, the store clerks recognize the suspects from previous visits to the store.

Detectives say they are "a black male with dreadlocks and a black female." Both appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

The CrimeStoppers Tip Line Program continues to be a national crime solving system and aims to equip and motivate all citizens to report crime. Through collaboration with more than 70 local and federal law enforcement agencies, the Tip Line has proven its success in solving and preventing crime in the Greater Houston Area.

  • Crime Stoppers will NEVER ask you for your name, phone number, address, or any other information that could identify you.
  • We do not record phone calls or have caller id. No one will know you called us unless you tell them.
  • Once you give us your tip, you will be given a code number. This is the only way Crime Stoppers can identify you.
  • You need to remember this number and provide it when you call back to check the status of your tip.
  • CRIME STOPPERS CANNOT CALL YOU with the status because we don’t ask for your phone number.
  • When you call back with your code number we will let you know if your tip helped law enforcement arrest or charge a felony suspect/fugitive. If it did, we will give you instructions to go to a specific bank on a certain date to pick up your cash reward. You will not be asked to show any id and the money you get does not have to be reported to anyone.
  • Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $5,000 on all felony crimes that happen in the Greater Houston/Harris County area.
  • The only requirement is you must report your tip directly to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line.

Did you know? Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Covering Katy provides news coverage of the Katy, TX area which includes many of the suburbs west of Houston.

Katy, TX
266 followers

More from Covering Katy

Houston, TX

Dual citizen from Richmond arrested for acting as a money mule and launderer in romance scams

HOUSTON – A 38-year-old man who holds citizenship in the United States and Ghana has been arrested following the return of an indictment in a nationwide romance fraud scheme according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Katy resident Brian Miller named new Executive Director of Houston Chamber Choir

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) - The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, is appointing City of Katy resident Brian Miller to the new position of Executive Director.

Read full story
Fort Bend County, TX

Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers hires Andrew Van Chau as Chief of Staff

Sugar Land, TX (Covering Fort Bend) – Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers welcomes a key new member to his Precinct 3 team with the appointment of Andrew Van Chau as Chief of Staff.

Read full story
Cypress, TX

Precinct 5 Constables looking to break identity theft case

CYPRESS, TX (Covering Katy) - Investigators from Constable Ted Heap’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an identity theft case.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Katy area resident named Chief Deputy of the Year

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy) – Katy area resident and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mattie Provost is the 2022 Melvin Drum Chief Deputy of the Year. The annual award given by the Texas Chief Deputies Association.

Read full story
2 comments
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Names New Principals for Bryant, McRoberts Elementary Schools

KATY – Katy ISD recently named the new principals for Bryant and McRoberts elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Ashley Pierce will lead Bryant Elementary and Kelly Stroud will lead McRoberts Elementary.

Read full story
Fort Bend County, TX

Commissioner Vincent Morales announces staff promotions and new hire

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) – Fort Bend County Precinct One Commissioner Vincent Morales is hiring one new staff member and promoting three others. Morales is Katy's representative on the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Board Member Elected to State Association Board

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) — The Katy school board has elected trustee Rebecca Fox to serve on the board of TASB (Texas Association of School Boards). Fox served as a member of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. She has held every Board officer position, including three times as president.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Heroin dealers from the Katy area sentenced in federal court

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) – Two men from Katy and a man from Missouri City will serve lengthy sentences after being convicted of running a black tar heroin operation based in the Katy area.

Read full story
2 comments
Katy, TX

Missing Katy Woman found in George Bush Park early Friday morning

KATY (Covering Katy) - Sherry Noppe, the Katy resident who had been missing since Tuesday, has been found in George Bush Park. The 63-year-old and her dog were located at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning by a group of tireless volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking deep in the woods.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Rep. Nehls Calls Out Disney’s No-Fly Zone Special Treatment

WASHINGTON - Congressman Troy E. Nehls’ (R-TX-22) sent letters to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling out blatant favoritism towards The Walt Disney Company and urging them to reconsider the appropriateness of Disney’s designated “no-fly zone” over their resorts. While most flight restricted areas in the United States reside over places of high security or hazardous regions, Disney is the only theme park that benefits from the restriction for the commercial gains of eliminating banner ads and disruptive aircrafts from their parks.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Katy Prairie Conservancy drops Katy from it's name

HOUSTON – The Katy Prairie Conservancy is now the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. The new name was made public in a surprise announcement on the night of May 4 during its 2022 Bash: Here We Grow Again by Board Chairman Darryl Anderson. Hundreds of guests at the Bash applauded the news and agreed that the new name captures the growth of KPC’s original mission – to sustain a resilient Texas by preserving coastal prairies, wetlands, farms, and ranches.

Read full story
Richmond, TX

Richmond man charged with murder

RICHMOND, TX – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27-year-old Devonte Howard of Richmond, Texas, who is suspected of killing a man. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of Oakloch Ct. in Richmond where a victim was shot to death. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Miguel Angel Granados Jr.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities

KATY, TX [April 29, 2022] – As the Katy ISD academic year nears its closure, a total of 38 student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice. Their countless hours of practice, sweat and effort were recognized during a memorable celebration in which each athlete signed a binding letter of intent for a collegiate sport. Congratulations to the following signees:

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Announces 2021-2022 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

KATY, TX [April 29, 2022] – Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These students have worked extremely hard from the first day of their ninth-grade year until their senior year. Many of them are now moving on to renowned colleges and universities throughout the nation. The 2021-2022 valedictorians and salutatorians are:

Read full story
Katy, TX

Two Katy ISD Robotics Teams Compete at FIRST World Championship Competition

KATY, TX – After a competitive FIRST – For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology – World Championship event last weekend at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, two Katy ISD robotics teams placed among the top contenders.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Pride says inconsistent Cinco Ranch trash collection due to labor shortage

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Texas Pride Disposal missed more than half of its trash and recycling runs during March in neighborhoods served by Cinco Municipal Utility District 3.

Read full story
3 comments
Katy, TX

Katy area man charged in Highway 99 road rage shooting

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - A Katy area man accused of firing gunshots at two vehicles along Highway 99 is still on the run. The incident happened on March 19 but did not become public until prosecutors filed the case earlier this week. There were no injuries, but numerous bullets struck two cars, smashing the window of one vehicle.

Read full story
2 comments
Katy, TX

Paetow High School hires new football coach

KATY, TX – The 2021 State Football Championship team at Paetow High School has a new head coach. Lonnie Teagle will also serve as the school's athletic coordinator. Katy ISD made the announcement Thursday.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Katy Resident Hemu Basu will star in another TV cooking show

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Food TV and Netflix star Hemu Basu of Cinco Ranch tells Covering Katy she will return to the small screen in November, but details of the show are still confidential.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy