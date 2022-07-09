Detectives need the public's help solving Katy area murder

Google

KATY, WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - A man was murdered at a gas station in the Katy area Monday night, and Harris County homicide investigators hope the public can help them find the person who pulled the trigger.

It happened at the Valero at Barker Cypress Road and Old Greenhouse Road on Monday, June 27, 2022. Jonathan Lowe was dead in the parking lot when deputies arrived at about 7:30.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide investigators say surveillance video shows Lowe speaking with someone in a gold SUV. It's not known what lead to the shooting. The suspect's vehicle entered the store parking lot shortly before the murder.

According to one report, the store clerks recognize the suspects from previous visits to the store.

Detectives say they are "a black male with dreadlocks and a black female." Both appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information about the murder should contact the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or provide an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

The CrimeStoppers Tip Line Program continues to be a national crime solving system and aims to equip and motivate all citizens to report crime. Through collaboration with more than 70 local and federal law enforcement agencies, the Tip Line has proven its success in solving and preventing crime in the Greater Houston Area.

Crime Stoppers will NEVER ask you for your name, phone number, address, or any other information that could identify you.

We do not record phone calls or have caller id. No one will know you called us unless you tell them.

Once you give us your tip, you will be given a code number. This is the only way Crime Stoppers can identify you.

You need to remember this number and provide it when you call back to check the status of your tip.

CRIME STOPPERS CANNOT CALL YOU with the status because we don’t ask for your phone number.

When you call back with your code number we will let you know if your tip helped law enforcement arrest or charge a felony suspect/fugitive. If it did, we will give you instructions to go to a specific bank on a certain date to pick up your cash reward. You will not be asked to show any id and the money you get does not have to be reported to anyone.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $5,000 on all felony crimes that happen in the Greater Houston/Harris County area.

The only requirement is you must report your tip directly to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line.

Did you know? Tipsters remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000