Katy ISD Names New Principals for Bryant, McRoberts Elementary Schools

KATY – Katy ISD recently named the new principals for Bryant and McRoberts elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Ashley Pierce will lead Bryant Elementary and Kelly Stroud will lead McRoberts Elementary.

Pierce began her career in education in 2007 as an elementary math and science teacher in Fort Bend ISD.

In 2013, she moved into the role of math specialist and instructional coach before moving to Katy ISD to assume her current role as Assistant Principal at Katy Elementary in 2016.

She holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas State University and a Master’s in Education Administration from Lamar University.

“I’m honored to have been named the new principal of Bryant Elementary,” said Pierce. “It’s an incredible opportunity to lead such an amazing school community rooted in kindness and caring.”

Stroud spent his entire career in education serving the students and staff of Katy ISD. He began his teaching career in 1995 at Nottingham Country Elementary School.

After 10 years of teaching at the elementary level, Stroud became a teacher and coach at Mayde Creek Junior High in 2005. In 2009, he moved to WoodCreek Junior High to serve as Assistant Principal before assuming his current role as Assistant Principal at Taylor High School in 2015.

Stroud holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and a Master’s in Education Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

“I’m thrilled to lead the PME community as the new principal,“ said Stroud. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our staff, volunteers and families to build on the foundation of success at McRoberts.”