Commissioner Vincent Morales announces staff promotions and new hire

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) – Fort Bend County Precinct One Commissioner Vincent Morales is hiring one new staff member and promoting three others.

Morales is Katy's representative on the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court.

Mandi Bronsell is now his Staff Director and previously served as Community Relations Manager.

"Mandi has been a key part of our success, and I am thrilled to promote her to this important position," said Morales.

Bronsell brings 25 years of public sector experience serving under two previous County Judges and a County Commissioner. She's also a Lamar Consolidated School District board member and serves in several leadership positions for other local organizations.

Dwayne Grigar will now serve as Director of Planning and Infrastructure. He previously served as Project Manager.

"Dwayne's vast knowledge of this county has been extremely helpful in working with constituents on drainage and mobility issues," Morales said. "We are very lucky to have him in this new role."

Grigar has 37 years of municipal and county experience, previously working as the Assistant to the Chief Engineer for the Fort Bend County Drainage District and as an Engineering Technician for the Fort Bend County Engineering Department. He's also a Fort Bend County Fair volunteer and previously served as a member of the Rosenberg City Council.

Katie Vackar is Morales' new Project Manager. Previously she served as an Executive Assistant.

"Katie has been an instrumental part of my office for over five years, he said. "I cannot think of a better person to fill the Project Manager position."

Vackar has 13 years of federal and county experience. She also volunteers at Fort Bend PAWS (Pets are Worth Saving).

Kaitlin Ballint is joining Morales' staff as the new Executive Assistant. She previously worked in the Fort Bend County Clerk's Office as an Information Process Specialist and for a private sector accounting firm.