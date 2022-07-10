Katy, TX

Katy ISD Board Member Elected to State Association Board

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYgvV_0gaMaX1S00
Rebecca FoxKaty ISD

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) — The Katy school board has elected trustee Rebecca Fox to serve on the board of TASB (Texas Association of School Boards).

Fox served as a member of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2019 and was re-elected in 2021. She has held every Board officer position, including three times as president.

Fox is a graduate of the class of 2007 Leadership TASB and has earned the distinction of Master Trustee. She is also a member of the TASB Legislative Advocacy Network.

“I’m honored to represent our thriving District at the state level and to be a voice for the children we serve every day,” said Fox. “As a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to collaborating with TASB to continue providing districts the support and services they need to achieve educational excellence for every learner.”

Fox holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Consumer and Family Science from Southeastern Louisiana University and works part-time as a motivational speaker.

She has served on PTA boards at Hayes Elementary, Creech Elementary, Beck Junior High and Cinco Ranch High School. She has also served on District committees such as the Campus Advisory Team, bond committees and rezoning committees, and served three years as an executive board member of the Katy ISD Volunteers in Public Schools.

Fox has been recognized with numerous awards such as Volunteer of the Year, Texas PTA Lifetime Membership and Extended Service Award, Citizen of the Year by Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Backbone of Katy Award by the Noyes Foundation.

