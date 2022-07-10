Heroin dealers from the Katy area sentenced in federal court

Bob Casey Federal Courthouse in Houston Google

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) – Two men from Katy and a man from Missouri City will serve lengthy sentences after being convicted of running a black tar heroin operation based in the Katy area.

According to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery, Esteban Lopez Hernandez, 41, and Longino Jaimes-Solorzano, 23, were both in the country illegally and lived in the Katy area. Robert Gomez, 28, is a resident of Missouri City. They were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Hernandez was the leader, while Gomez and Jaimes-Solarzano served as couriers. They operated for about two years, and their impact on the community was disastrous.

The investigation began after several young victims died from drug-related overdoses in 2017. Investigators learned that the organization used multiple stash houses and several couriers.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Hernandez to serve a 235-months, nearly 20 years. Gomez and Jaimes-Solarzano were sentenced earlier and received ten-year sentences.

Hernandez and Jaimes-Solarzano will face deportation hearings when they complete their sentences.