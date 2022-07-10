Heroin dealers from the Katy area sentenced in federal court

HOUSTON (Covering Katy) – Two men from Katy and a man from Missouri City will serve lengthy sentences after being convicted of running a black tar heroin operation based in the Katy area.
According to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery, Esteban Lopez Hernandez, 41, and Longino Jaimes-Solorzano, 23, were both in the country illegally and lived in the Katy area. Robert Gomez, 28, is a resident of Missouri City. They were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin.
Hernandez was the leader, while Gomez and Jaimes-Solarzano served as couriers. They operated for about two years, and their impact on the community was disastrous.
The investigation began after several young victims died from drug-related overdoses in 2017. Investigators learned that the organization used multiple stash houses and several couriers.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Hernandez to serve a 235-months, nearly 20 years. Gomez and Jaimes-Solarzano were sentenced earlier and received ten-year sentences.
Hernandez and Jaimes-Solarzano will face deportation hearings when they complete their sentences.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office conducted the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation dubbed Operation Shadow Theory with the assistance of IRS – Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Office of Inspector General and the Katy and Houston Police Departments. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found on the Department of Justice’s OCDETF webpage.
