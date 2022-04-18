Katy, TX

Katy area man charged in Highway 99 road rage shooting

Covering Katy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v09Fa_0fBVMAHM00
TX 99 signTX Department of Transportation

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - A Katy area man accused of firing gunshots at two vehicles along Highway 99 is still on the run.

The incident happened on March 19 but did not become public until prosecutors filed the case earlier this week. There were no injuries, but numerous bullets struck two cars, smashing the window of one vehicle.

The shooting happened on Highway 99, northbound between Colonial Parkway and Morton Road. It's the second unsolved Katy area road rage shooting in the past month.

According to court documents, Tristin King, 37, was driving a white Ford Fusion registered to a man from Sugar Land. Those who witnessed the shooting identified the gunman as white and alone in the vehicle. Detectives ruled out the car owner because he did not fit the suspect's description. The vehicle's owner is Hispanic.

Detectives used additional information to determine that King was the man behind the wheel.

Some media reports have incorrectly stated that King is from Sugar Land. Court documents show that he lives in unincorporated Katy, West Harris County.

No one was hurt, but the two couples said they feared for their lives.

One couple told deputies they observed an erratic white Ford Fusion on the I-10 westbound Katy Freeway service road. When they turned northbound, the Fusion's driver followed them and began shooting. They could hear the gunshots striking their vehicle. In addition, they were able to take pictures of the suspect's vehicle and its license plate.

Gunshots also struck a second vehicle and shattered a window. The couple in that vehicle also took photos of the shooter's car.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office contacted King and requested a statement. King promised he'd give his account of the incident, but he's not been heard from since. He's charged with aggravated assault, a felony.

APRIL 9 ROAD RAGE SHOOTING

There was also a fatal road rage shooting in Katy, Harris County April 9, 2022, and that shooter is also on the run. It happened on Keith Harrow Boulevard at North Fry Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident at 8:21 p.m. that evening.

"Deputies discovered the deceased man's vehicle in the 19900 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard," the Sheriff wrote. "Witnesses told investigators that someone riding in a black Ford Focus or Fiesta was traveling southbound on Fry Road when they shot at the victim's vehicle."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating both cases.

