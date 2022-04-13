Texas Pride says inconsistent Cinco Ranch trash collection due to labor shortage

Texas Pride Disposal in the Meadow Ridge Subdivision following a missed day of service Covering Katy photo

KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Texas Pride Disposal missed more than half of its trash and recycling runs during March in neighborhoods served by Cinco Municipal Utility District 3.

There was supposed to be a combination of 12 trash and recycling collections. Texas Pride missed seven.

"It's about 3:30 p.m. today (April 1), and I am still waiting for yesterday's trash and recycling to be collected," a frustrated resident of the Meadow Ridge subdivision wrote in a complaint email.

Meadow Ridge is the neighborhood located at the intersection of South Mason Road and Westheimer Parkway.

Texas Pride collects the trash in numerous Cinco Ranch neighborhoods, but we've focused on Meadow Ridge because the neighborhood's social media page provides a record of missed collections.

Texas Pride did not collect trash on March 21, 24, and 31. As a result, service was at least 24 hours late. Typically, the wait was longer.

In addition, the Texas Pride recycling truck did not collect on March 10, 17, 24, and 31.

"Understandably, the bugs have also noticed the smell of trash baking on the curb for four days without being picked up," the frustrated Meadow Ridge resident wrote. I am assuming you will work with Texas Pride to get this corrected and provide a bill adjustment for services not rendered."

There was no response to the request for a bill adjustment.

Texas Pride is contracted to provide trash and recycling service through Cinco MUD 3. We don't know what Cinco MUD 3 thinks about the inconsistent service. The organization did not respond to our questions. But, the owner of Texas Pride Disposal did respond when Covering Katy asked why service has been so inconsistent.

"I can tell you that we, like multitudes of other businesses, including other waste companies, have dealt with challenges regarding the labor and driver shortage, supply chain issues and their effects, and pandemic protocol," said Texas Pride Disposal owner Kevin Atkinson.

He says springtime is always tricky, even when labor is readily available.

"This time of year is always seasonably heavier, with spring cleaning causing longer days for our crews."

Still, Atkinson promises his company will do better.

"I can positively say that we have more drivers employed than we have in almost two years, and we have been implementing a reroute over the last few weeks that should be fully in place by May 1."

The trend is good. Residents of Meadow Ridge say Texas Pride has not missed a pick-up in April.

"We are excited that things are getting back to normal and continue to strive to deliver service that exceeds our customer's expectations," Atkinson said.

Texas Pride is still hiring. Click here to apply https://www.texaspridedisposal.com/employment...