New amusement park opens this week in Katy

A girl operates an authentic excavator at Dig WorldDig World photo

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) - Dig World, the first heavy construction equipment themed amusement park in Texas will open on Thursday, March 17 in Katy. The park is adjacent to Katy Mills mall, spanning 3.5 acres.

Dig World is designed to safely provide a hands-on experience for both children and adults in operating heavy equipment including full size Caterpillar Mini-Excavators, Skid Steers and UTVs.

The amusement park will also provide the opportunity to operate excavators, skid steers, and UTVs.

Other attractions at Dig World include a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall.

Dig World will also host group events including corporate outings, birthday parties, and field trips.

The park operates on two hour time reservations, with online ticket purchases for the desired time slot.

"We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in TX," said company founder Jacob Robinson.

Dig World plans to build ten parks throughout the U.S. over the next few years.

"We look forward to partnering with Dig World as they showcase our heavy equipment in a hands-on experience for the entire family," President & COO of Mustang Cat, Sam Tucker said.

Dig World will also partner with educators from Texas.

"The Texas A&M Department of Construction Science is excited to partner with Dig World to create an educational partnership, where future generations can experience and learn about the dynamic construction industry," said Dr. Patrick Suermann, Professor and Department Head.

