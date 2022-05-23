Scavenger Hunt Suhash Villuri/Unsplash

May 24 is National Scavenger Hunt Day. Founded by Author, Songwriter, and American Gossip Columnist Elsa Maxwell from May 24, 1883, to November 1, 1963, this day is a day to celebrate this popular day with a get-together with some friends and a scavenger hunt.

What Is A Scavenger Hunt?

A scavenger hunt is a popular party game wherein the participants must locate specific items via either clues or by performing tasks to acquire items from a community or neighborhood. The hunt itself can be divided up into teams or solo.

The game's goal is to acquire all of the items on a list, see who has the most things on the list or follow a set of clues to a specific item at the end of the game. There are many ways to play Scavenger Hunt.

Following Clues

In this version of the game, a clue is provided as the starting point, and the participants must follow the clues to the next clue. I use this one on my children when they turn 13 years old. At their party, my children knew that they would be handed a clue to find their gift.

They had all of the party-goers as helpers to help them decipher the clues. The clues led my children around the neighborhood where I had posted clues on telephone poles or fence posts as specific addresses (where they may have to sing a song or come up with a skit before they received their next clue) until they finally arrived at their present which was somewhere in our own domicile.

List Of Items

Another fun version often used in youth organizations is to have a list of unusual items that each team must acquire within a pre-set time limit. The team that had the most things on the list would be declared the winners of the game and win a small prize.

Just as in the previous game, the team must go out in and around the community and ask for the various items on the list. Again, it's a great way to encourage teamwork and meet and greet new people.

Trade-Up

In this version of the game, the teams are each given an item such as a paper clip. The goal is to trade up by going in and around the community, offering to trade the paper clip for something else. The goal here is to find something tangible and unique within the allotted time.

There are many great stories out there, including this one where the young man traded one red paperclip for a house. Some pretty unique trades here will inspire you to consider all of your options.

Geocaching

Another clever way to play the game of Scavenger Hunt is to use a geocaching game. In this game, you'll use your smartphone to follow GPS receivers that will lead you to your cache. These are fun, and you never know what you'll get.

A cache is usually in a waterproof container that may resemble a logbook. It may contain trinkets or other items. Finders are asked to sign the "logbook" and take a trinket from the box to remind them of their adventure. It's important to follow the rules and replace the trinket they take with one that they brought with them to help keep the game going for the next player.

How To Observe Scavenger Hunt Day

Scavenger hunts are fun and popular. Ideal for a crowd breaker or for youth groups. If you're good at riddles, you'll be great at setting up a clue scavenger hunt game.

You can print out a Game Piece Scavenger Hunt here if you need some inspiration to get started.

Create a scavenger hunt for a group of children or your next office party.

Find out what you can trade up for with just one paperclip.

Don't forget to share what you do on your scavenger hunt on social media with #ScavengerHuntDay. Please share with us in the comments section too.

