Visit The Hoh Rain Forest: Olympic Peninsula, Washington State

No trip to Washington State is complete without a journey through the Hoh Rain Forest. Located on the Olympic Peninsula, the Hoh Rain Forest is named after the river that carves through Mount Olympus navigating its way to the Pacific Coast.

Just 18 miles off of Highway 101, the Hoh Rain Forest is a hidden secret must-see location in Washington State. One of the last temperate Rain Forests in the world, this rain forest boasts over 12 feet of rain annually. The Hoh Rain Forest is located on the Western side of the Olympic National Parks. Approximately two hours from Port Angeles. You can access the Hoh Rain Forest via the Upper Hoh Road just off of Highway 101. You can get more detailed directions here.

The cooler summers and heavy rains make for an ideal medium for natural life. You’ll see elk grazing in their natural habitat and massive conifers towering as high as 300 feet overhead. Some of these trees are over 1000 years old. Look down at the ground, and you’ll see amazing species of lichen, ferns, and mosses twining their way through the forest.

There is nothing quite like the trees in the Hoh Rain Forest. Sitka-Spruce, Douglas Fir, Western Red-Cedar, and even Western Hemlock which is the state tree of Washington. Some of these trees tower 300 feet overhead and have a circumference of seven feet. Many of the trees sport mosses and ferns hanging from their branches.

Hike the Hoh River Trail and take in the gorgeous scenery. Make plans to stay a few days in Hoh Rain Forest Campground with nature at its finest. Reservations are required for any of the 72 campsites located along the old-growth forest. It’s recommended that you make reservations as early as six months in advance. Reservations can be made here.

The Hoh Rain Forest is one of four rain forests located within the Olympic Peninsula. Awarded the distinction of a World Heritage Site as well as a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, this unique rain forest has an ecosystem that hasn’t changed in thousands of years. Today, this is one of the most carefully preserved rain forests located in the Northern Hemisphere.

A Discover Pass is required for your visit to the Hoh Rain Forest. You can get one here. A Discover Pass is $10 per day or $30 for an annual membership and will get you into many of the parks and recreation locations in Washington State.

The Hoh Rain forest is open each day from April through November. December through March, it’s open on weekends only. You can hike here all year round, and you can camp here all year around. The access road is also open year-round.

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

