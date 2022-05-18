Clean Kitchen Christian Mackie/Unsplash

May 18th is National No Dirty Dishes Day. Finally, an excuse not to wash dishes. The main issue with eating a nice meal is that there will be dishes unless you’re dining out or eating off disposable picnic plates.

Unfortunately, dirty dishes are a part of our daily lives for most of us. We spend time and money purchasing dish soap or dishwasher detergent, washing, drying, and putting dishes away. If we didn’t wash dishes, we could become very sick. Some foodborne illnesses can even be life-threatening. Dirty dishes can harbor such diseases as:

Salmonella

Norovirus

Staphyloccoccus aureus

Clostridium perfringnes

Campylobacteria

Germs are the main culprit for illnesses. This is why dishes need to be properly washed and sanitized. It’s also essential to clean the stovetop and countertops and wipe down the appliances periodically.

National No Dirty Dishes Day is a day to celebrate no dirty dishes. There are some fun ways to enjoy this holiday! If you’re not sure how to spend your newfound holiday, we’ve scoped out some great ideas to enjoy no dirty dishes.

Historically Speaking

Stone Agers in the 500 BC era to 12000 BC didn’t use anything except rocks or stone. Instead, they would carve pieces of wood for utensils and use animal horns as glassware.

As the Neolithic era was entered from 12000 to 3000 BC, technology evolved into food preparation, and small stones, wood carvings, and animal bones became eating utensils.

By the Bronze Age, 3000 BC to 400 AD, spoons, forks, and knives were being created and bowls.

Silverware was becoming more mainstream during the 5th to the 11th Century, although it was found predominantly amongst the wealthy while lower-class citizens were still using their fingers to eat.

By the early 17th Century, knives and forks were far more common. However, many were still simply stabbing their food with makeshift knives.

Finally, in the early 1600s, Silverware began to arrive in North America. It would later be discovered that the local Indigenous peoples already had their own versions of eating utensils.

In the mid-18th Century, eating utensils were being designed with a curve and resembled what we use today as silverware. These would continue to advance into the forks and dishware we use today.

How To Celebrate National No Dirty Dishes Day

Clean and sanitize the kitchen today.

Go out to dinner and let someone else do the dishes.

Order take out or delivery.

Throw a barbeque.

Use paper plates.

Eat finger foods.

Draw up a calendar and have people rotate dishes on a nightly basis, so no one person is stuck with all of the dishes every night.

Buy a dishwasher and have it installed today. Make sure it’s energy-efficient.

Did you know that washing dishes can help reduce tension, the warm water is good for arthritic hands, and that it’s one of those mundane tasks that can help to reduce stress? Reducing stress can help to improve your immune system as well.

How many of these things will you try today to celebrate National No Dirty Dishes Day? Please share on social media with #NoDirtyDishesDay. Please share with us in the comments section as well. Thank you!

