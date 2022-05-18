Dirty Dishes Anna Syla Btnvyl CT/Unsplash

Neighbor threw her dishes away instead of washing them

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

When I was in middle school, our family lived in a duplex. In the downstairs unit lived a lady with her two young children. As a single mom, I’m sure she had many struggles, but one thing I never understood was that she never washed her dishes; she threw them all away.

I’m not sure how she could afford it, but every night after dinner, she would come up the stairs to the area where the garbage cans were, and she would throw all of the dinner plates and serving pans into the trash.

The next night, she would do the same thing. She lived in the basement duplex for about six months before moving away. When she moved away, my dad’s job was to ready her duplex unit for the next tenants.

As we opened the cupboard doors, we were shocked to find stacks and stacks of plates, cups, and other glassware. She also had lots of pots and pans to cook in. The entire kitchen was stocked like this. We never did figure out where it all came from.

My parents chose a few pieces to add to their collection. The duplex owner told my dad he could have whatever he wanted and sell the rest to recoup the rent that she owed on the unit. We had several yard sales to sell all of the dishes she had left behind.

We never did figure out why she had so many dishes.