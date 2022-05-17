May 16th is National Mimosa day. Mimosas are named after a plant with yellow flowers called Acacia dealbata. They’re also an alcoholic beverage comprised of orange or pineapple juice and champagne or sparkling wine.

Add a splash of grenadine syrup and a maraschino cherry, and you have a classy-looking drink that will satisfy any brunch or after-dinner drink. Of course, you can also add in bits of fruit such as lemon, orange, or lime slices, maraschino cherries, raspberries, grapes, and any other fruit that you may wish to incorporate into your drink.

First invented in France, mimosas were believed to have been created by a bartender at the Ritz in Paris in 1925. Frank Meier, the bartender, mixed up equal parts of juice and wine as a staple for brunch, and thus, he created the mimosa.

How To Celebrate National Mimosa Day

Regardless of why you’re celebrating, mimosas are best served in tall champagne glasses with or without stems. A mimosa can turn an average summertime get-together into something special. There’s just something festive about a mimosa, and you can individualize your mimosa to your heart’s content by choosing the type of juice you put into your mimosa, the kind of wine or champagne, and the fruits that you add to your individual glasses. Other ways to serve up mimosas include some of these ideas:

Bridal Showers

Baby Showers (not for the mom-to-be of course, but rather for guests)

Brunches

Bed and Breakfasts

Holidays

Engagement Parties

