May The Fourth Be With You: National Star Wars Day

Star Wars was created by George Lucas and originally premiered on May 25, 1977. For my friends and I, this was a huge day, and we all gathered together to go to the movie theater and watch the premiere. Being the true Star Wars fans that we were, we actually went many times over to watch the movie, and in a short amount of time, we all used Star Wars character names to identify ourselves to one another.

May 4th is an informal day to commemorate and celebrate Star Wars media. Star Wars fans around the world wait for this day annually. Many fan groups will gather to celebrate the day dressed in their favorite Star Wars costumes.

Some fan groups will gather to re-enact the movie with other fans dressed as different characters from the film saying their favorite lines. It’s a perfect day to gather with friends and watch the movie while eating space snacks.

The famous quote “May the fourth be with you” was first utilized in 1979. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from Britain was elected on May 4th, 1979, and The London Evening News read, “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

In 2005, George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, was interviewed on a German news television channel, and they asked him to quote the famous phrase. When he quoted it, they interpreted his quote into German, and it was aired on May 18 of that year.

How To Observe National Star Wars Day

Wear your favorite Star Wars Costume.

Take your lightsaber to work or school.

Play a Star Wars trivia game.

Eat some outer space snacks recipes can be found here and here.

Watch Star Wars with a group of like-minded friends.

Greet your friends and family with “May The Fourth Be With You.”

Don’t forget to share how you’re celebrating National Star Wars Day on Social Media with #NationalStarWarsDay.

National Star Wars Day History

First organized in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema, it was produced by Alice Quinn and Sean Ward. The 2011 day included such festivities as a costume contest, an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show, a mash-up, and some of the web’s best tribute films, as well as remixes and parodies. They chose this day to throw their party simply because of the play on words.

Why do Star Wars Fans Say “May The Fourth Be With You”?

As a pun from the original show “May The Force Be With You,” Star Wars fans have adopted “May The Fourth Be With You” as a signature phrase. The force, as true fans will attest, is a pervasive, powerful invisible energy field that Jedis will harness for good while the Dark siders will manipulate for evil. So while the good characters will say “May The Force Be With You” as a party expression, it simply means “Godspeed,” “Peace Be With You,” or “Fare thee well.”

Who Was The First Character That Said: “May The Force Be With You”?

General Dodonna used the phrase to dismiss Rebel troops before the siege of the Death Star. It’s also attributed to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the famed Jedi Master; however, General Dodonna actually said the phrase first.

How Should One Reply-To “May The Fourth Be With You”?

In the Star Wars Universe, the characters respond to the phrase with “and also with you,” or “May The Force Be With Us All.” Of course, the answers may vary from one region of the universe to the next.

How Do You Say Goodbye In Star Wars?

The response typically spoken with a shout of victory is “Til the Spires.”

How are you celebrating May The Fourth Be With You: National Star Wars Day? Please share with us in the comments.

