Teen terms and slang used then and now

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission.

Okay, I have to admit I was more than a little bit skeptical and raised both of my eyebrows when my teenage son and some friends were in our living room discussing the fact that all of their weenis's were shaped differently! I immediately went to my computer and did a Google search to see exactly what a weenis was before I reprimanded them.

So what is a Weenis, you might ask (I certainly had to find out)? According to the “Urban Dictionary,” your weenis is:

Definition 1: Weenis

It's actually the skin on your elbow.

Ow, I hit my weenis on the refrigerator.

2: No, it's not weenie/penis; it's weenis. your elbow!

Please don't touch my weenis.
It's physically impossible to lick your weenis unless you’re a freak.
Your funny bone is by your weenis.

Boys between 12 and 17 typically utilize the term to generate some gasps and sideways looks from parents and members of their peer group that they are trying to show off for.

So that brings us to the following informational definition of the word:

Weenis envy:

The intensely jealous feeling you experience when someone stretches their arm out in front of you and pulls down their weenis (the flap of skin that covers the elbow), showing that it's bigger than yours.

I'll never forget that day when my Mum put her arm out, stretched down her elbow skin, looked me in the eye, and said, "Son, my weenis is bigger than yours." The weenis envy still hurts today.

So there you have it—the definition of a Weenis, and the definition of Weenis envy. But, hey, please don't blame me. I didn't make this word up. Google it yourself if you don't believe me. In the meantime, it is the latest in an effort for teens to shock their parents by discussing things that seem less than stellar to the casual observer.

Also, just for the record, there are even YouTube videos regarding your weenis.

So having located the definition and given myself sufficient time to read up on the subject, I chose to ignore the conversation in my living room that afternoon. I smiled and left the room, and the boys burst into gales of hysterical laughter. One of his friends said, “We have to go try this on my mom next you guys.”

Teen slang is nothing new, nor are other terms that teens often use. However, the interesting thing is that slang and other frequently used words by teens sometimes make the rounds in that they will simply cycle back to terms that we used or the generation previous to us used.

Other frequently used terms are acronyms such as LOL for laugh out loud, or LMIRL, which means let's meet in real life (which should alarm parents if they’re unsure of who their teen is meeting up with or chatting with online).

As shown above, it’s essential to know what your teens are talking about (I certainly got an education on weenis) and with whom. Cyberstalking is huge in today’s modern world, and it’s essential to protect our teens from such dangers that they may not fully understand.

Other terms that have evolved over the years are:

  • Salty (we used to use it as a term for someone being difficult, but in today’s terms, it means something entirely different)
  • Karen
  • Dude
  • Stellar
  • Dope
  • Rad
  • POS (and no, it’s not about a car that isn’t running well, but rather “parents over shoulder”)
  • Bye Felicia

There are so many different terms that it’s hard to keep up. Not all kids will use all words. Some of the terms are more localized and used only in certain regions. So next time you overhear your teen talking or view something they’re texting or chatting about, learn the terms before you react. You just may be saving yourself some anguish.

What terms are your kids using? Please share with us in the comments. Have you had any shocks lately? Some of the words are so opposite of what they meant when we were kids that you might be caught off guard.

Sources:

https://www.familyeducation.com/teens/newest-teen-slang-trends-2021

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Weenis

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-cyberstalking-5181466#:~:text=Cyberstalking%20refers%20to%20the%20use,crime%20in%20the%20United%20States.

Countrymom has been writing online since 2000 on a variety of topics including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more.

