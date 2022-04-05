Seattle, WA

Things to do in Seattle, Washington On Spring Break

Spring break is upon us and there’s plenty to do in Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking for something to do this spring break, consider one or more of these ideas and enjoy your break. Many people enjoy a visit to Seattle and there are some fun and great attractions to consider on your visit. Additionally, you can start your list over when you’re done as there will be new things to enjoy with each attraction when you’ve run through the list. After living in the area for over 20 years I've yet to accomplish everything on this list in one spring break.

One of the favorites for the kids is the Woodland Park Zoo. Take the kids for a pony ride. Check out the “Zoo Doo” and learn how it's used. Stroll along nature paths and view the different animal exhibits. You may want to stretch this to two days. See live flesh-eating piranhas and other fish. Check out the penguin exhibit. Take in a show on the owls or other animals. Wear sturdy walking shoes and take a water bottle along to keep yourself hydrated.

Stop in and check out The Seattle Aquarium. Learn all about the Endangered Orca Whales of Puget Sound. Find out how to become a Beach Naturalist so you can help others learn about our beaches. Study why Barnacles stand on their heads and what Sea Stars eat. Take advantage of events and learn how to be more involved or learn how to have an ocean-related career.

Take a walk on the famous Alki Point, made famous in the movie, Sleepless in Seattle. See the statue of Leif Erickson. Grab some seafood across the street and sit on the beach and enjoy your bounty.

At the Pike Place Market, watch fish throwing. Stroll amongst the booths and select the freshest fish you will ever find. It is styled like an open-air flea market. No visit to Seattle is complete without a stop in here.

Visit the Hiram M. Chittendon Locks, also known as the Ballard Locks. Completed in the 1930s these locks go up and down daily allowing boats to navigate from Puget Sound to the higher elevation of Lake Union and, via the Ship Canal, Lake Washington. Look at the Fish Ladder where the salmon go through the locks.

Stroll through the 230 acres of over 4,000 trees and plants in the Washington Arboretum. For a real treat try this one in the fall and observe the fantastic blazing beauty of nature's very own color show.

Take a Ferry ride on the Washington State Ferry System or a private ferry company. With both passenger and car ferries available, you are bound to find fascinating destinations to visit including Victoria B.C., Bremerton, Vashon Island, and many many more. The ferry rides alone are worth more than the fare. Sit back in comfortable seating areas, and enjoy the marine birds and lovely scenery of Puget Sound.

Visit beautiful Blake Island State Park. A 475 acre Marine Camping Park. Only accessible via tour boat or private boat, this State park boasts a pristine 5-mile beach teeming with marine life and is rich in the Native American heritage of Tilikum Village. Enjoy an authentic Indian Salmon dinner and demonstrations of Northwest Indian Dancers.

Enjoy a guided walking tour of Underground Seattle. Roam the subterranean passages that once boasted the main roadways and storefronts of Old Seattle. Wear sturdy walking shoes and bring a lightweight jacket. Enjoy as tour guides share humorous stories that our ancestors probably did not really want you to hear.

Take your choice of Seattle Harbor Tours. Tours depart daily and give you a great view of Seattle from the water. Many include meals and there is a great variety to choose from.

Visit one of many museums including but not limited to: the Seattle Children's Museum, Pacific Science Center, Museum of Flight, Burke Museum of Natural History, Seattle Art Museum, and many more to choose from.

This list is by no means exhaustive, there are many things that are not on this list to add to your visit. Whatever you choose, remember, it will take many trips to Seattle to get through this entire list. Many have lived there all of their lives and are still trying to take it all in. What sights will you go and see? Share in the comments!

