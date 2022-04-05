Go for broke Ivan Samko/Pexels

The goal of National Go For Broke Day is to encourage people to give their all, regardless of the goal. With roots in Hawaiian Pidgin, the term “Go for broke” means to “wager everything”. It’s also reminiscent of the phrase “Go big or go home” which was originally a 1990s slogan for Harley Davidson motorcycle pipes.

When someone goes for broke or goes big or goes home, it’s believed that they are giving something their all. This isn’t just for the workday, but for everything that is done today. If you’re helping a friend, go the extra mile and do just a little bit more. If you’re working on a project, try to see it through to the end today. If you’re cleaning the house, do just a little bit extra.

How Did Go For Broke Day Get Its Start?

According to research, the reason that April 5th was chosen for this celebration is that this is the date that the first Medal of Honor from the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in the US Army, Private First Class Sadao Munemori, died while serving in action near Seravazza, Italy in 1945.

Go for broke was the motto for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. This team selflessly volunteered to fight during World War II.

How To Observe Go For Broke Day

Give everything you do today your all regardless of what it takes to achieve your goal.

Take a risk.

Learn more about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Watch the movie Go For Broke which shares the story of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

Give your project at work your all today, even if you don’t want to.

Go big or go home.

Make a difference in your world by giving something that you do today some extra attention.

Read more about Go For Broke here.

Share what you do on social media with #NationalGoForBrokeDay.

