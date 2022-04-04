National Walk Around Things Day

Countrymom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJKvf_0ezJMK0R00
ObstaclesSydney Rae/Unsplash

April 4th is National Walk Around Things Day. With minimal information on this national day, you can give it your interpretation. Here are a few ideas to get your thoughts rolling as to how you want to spend your day.

You may want to walk around a puddle instead of right through it, or you may wish to walk around the outer edge of the puddle and hope that you don’t fall in. You may prefer to walk around ladders instead of walking underneath them.

If you’re thinking more of intangible objects, you may wish to walk around and skirt any problems you may be having as opposed to working through them or having that difficult conversation with your boss that you’ve been avoiding for a long time.

Other suggestions include walking around your block, a park, the neighborhood, shopping malls, or other locations that you might not normally take the time to enjoy leisurely. Sometimes, we catch ourselves walking around clutter, laundry, sleeping animals, sleeping siblings or spouses, and others.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate today, remember, that every day is worthy of celebration. Throughout history, many have celebrated National Walk Around Things Day in their way. Sometimes, just taking a break and not stressing over things can help us to deal with them better on another day.

Take a break and try walking around problems or obstacles for just one day. This one day may be enough to give clarity to a solution that is going to last forever.

Other Ways To Celebrate

  • Consider all of the obstacles you’ve walked around today.
  • Consider all of the problems you’ve “walked around” today.
  • Make a list of how you can avoid stress in the future by simply allowing things to work their way out.
  • Count the obstacles you’ve walked around today.
  • Count the problems you’ve “walked around” today.
  • Stay more mindful of what you’re doing.
  • Take pictures of what you’ve walked around.
  • Leave something out to walk around, for example, a special rock or gift.
  • Share what you walk around on social media with #WalkAroundThingsDay.
  • What have you walked around today? Share in the comments.

Sources:

https://nationaltoday.com/national-walk-around-things-day/

https://www.daysoftheyear.com/days/walk-around-things-day/

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-walk-around-things-day-april-4/

Published by

Countrymom has been writing online since 2000 on a variety of topics including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
Washington State

