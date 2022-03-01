National Pancake Day

Countrymom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2EOw_0eRsmwxk00
PancakesTatiana Rodriguez/Unsplash

Every year, at the end of February or the first of March, IHOP holds its annual National Pancake Day. In 2006 IHOP decided to create the day to raise money for charity. Since that time, they have raised nearly $30 million and given it to different charities. They’ve also given away a lot of free short stacks of pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

Pancakes go by a variety of names including griddle cakes, hotcakes, Johnnycakes, and my aunt's favorite-” Wing Wangs”. Regardless of what you choose to call them, there’s nothing quite like a stack of pancakes to start the day.

Keep in mind, however, that pancakes aren’t just for breakfast, they can be eaten any time of the day for any meal or even for a snack. Young and old alike will enjoy a free short stack of pancakes or you can order something more to go alongside your pancakes.

In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering a free short stack of pancakes to each customer on March 1, 2022. The free short stack will be offered from 7:00 am until 4:00 pm. at most locations.

Donate to children who are battling a critical illness or to another charity of your choice. Or simply go in for a free short stack of pancakes.

Don’t forget to take a picture and share it on your favorite social media. Make sure to identify your picture with #NTLPanCakeDay when you share so that everyone can see you participated in this event.

Pancakes are ideally topped with maple syrup, fruit, whip cream, berries, or even peanut butter. What’s your favorite way to eat pancakes? Do you have a favorite pancake recipe?

Sources:

https://www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-pancake-day-ihop-changes-annually/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Pancake Day# Donate to charity# charity donations# Pancake Day

Comments / 7

Published by

Countrymom has been writing online since 2000 on a variety of topics including youth mentoring, addiction, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming & more. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
1269 followers

More from Countrymom

National I Want You To Be Happy Day

Don't Wait For Everything To Be Perfect To Be HappyAnnie Spratt/Unsplash. “Happiness is like a butterfly; the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder...” H. D. Thoreau.

Read full story

National Teen Mental Wellness Day

March 2 is National Teen Mental Wellness Day. A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Hollister Co, created the National Teen Mental Wellness Day in an effort to raise the awareness of mental health issues that are plaguing teens. The goal is to offer plenty of education and help remove the stigma that surrounds preventative mental health care.

Read full story

Self-Injury Awareness Day

March 1 is Self-Injury Awareness Day or SIAD. This global awareness has been set aside to draw attention to those who may be struggling with self-harm. If you’ve ever seen someone with scars on their shoulders, arms, wrists, lower legs, stomach, or self-inflicted wounds anywhere else, you know that this is a serious issue.

Read full story
Lincoln County, WA

Lincoln County, Washington implements new Text to 911

Currently, there are 31 out of 39 counties in the state of Washington that allow text to 911 services. Anyone in these 31 counties can text their emergency to 911. Counties that don’t currently have Text to 911 are considering upgrading their systems to implement services to their counties.

Read full story

Last Day of February: National Rare Disease Day

Rare diseases are defined as a condition that affects less than 1 in 200,000 persons in the United States. To help drive this home, National Rare Disease Day is observed on the last day of February. Every four years this means that it happens on February 29th, which is the rarest day of all.

Read full story

Be careful what you wish for

Childhood CancerNational Cancer Institute/Unsplash. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. As I stood in a long line in Disney World I overheard a woman say, “I want what she has”. She was referring to my family who was at the front of a long line for a specific ride at the theme park. A bit of background. We were on a wish trip for our then 5-year-old daughter. When you go on a wish trip you’re treated like royalty.

Read full story
5 comments

What will the neighbors think?

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. "What will the neighbors think?" Growing up in a devoutly religious family this would be something I would hear all through my childhood and into my adult life. Everything that I did would have that caveat to consider. Finding myself in an abusive narcissistic relationship wasn’t on my radar when I married and left home so when I began the process of separating myself from such an abusive situation those were the first words that I heard from my loving family.

Read full story
19 comments

Grandma’s Pottage Garden

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. While my parents and I lived in a larger town, grandma lived out in the country, and spending time with her was always high on my list of priorities. I loved being out of town and enjoyed the fresh smell of the fields and caring for the animals.

Read full story
1 comments

My Great Aunt Never Had Running Water Or Electricity

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand and told to me by my great aunt herself; used with permission. I used to sit for hours with my great aunts and great uncles and listen to their stories. Both sides of my family had very large families and I quickly learned that if I would sit still and listen I learned a lot.

Read full story
41 comments

My Great Aunt Rode Her Horse 15 Miles To Work

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand and told to me by my great aunt herself; used with permission. When I was a child I loved to sit with my elderly relatives and learn about “the olden days”. One particular story that I always loved to hear was from my great aunt who was a school teacher. My great aunt lived in rural Montana and winters were harsh and cold there but it never stopped her from riding her horse to work.

Read full story
19 comments

My Father-In-Law Was Unable To Read

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand and told to me by my husband; used with permission. My husband has shared this story with us and it fascinates me that education wasn’t as important in the Depression-era yet I understand the need for help on the family farm. My father-in-law was an amazing man and lived for 88 years on this earth.

Read full story
25 comments

Her Life Wasn't As Perfect As It Appeared

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand and shared with me by a neighbor: used with permission. I used to sit out on my back deck sipping my coffee in the morning or my afternoon iced tea and watch the various neighbors in my neighborhood. I had a dream but I certainly wasn’t living it. I was trapped in a marriage to a narcissist and miserable.

Read full story
15 comments

Grandpa And Grandma Were Very Modest

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand and told to me by my husband: used with permission. My husband shared this endearing story with us one night at dinner. I can’t help but smile as I picture the events that took place one night at his family dinner table after his grandpa passed away and grandma moved in to live her remaining years with his parents.

Read full story
6 comments

The Grandparent Scheme

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Having worked as a caregiver to the elderly and disabled for over 10 years I’m pretty quick to catch on to schemes and scams. Unfortunately, this one caught me off guard.

Read full story
3 comments

Childhood Cancer

Childhood CancerNational Cancer Institute/Unsplash. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand: used with permission. To say that the summer of 1987 was rough is an understatement. Not only had I been homeless part of the summer, but something was seriously wrong with my youngest daughter. My husband had left us choosing an alcohol and drug addiction over our family.

Read full story
5 comments

Senior Citizens Abandoned By Their Families

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I’ve worked as a caregiver for over 10 years and one of the most common things I’ve noticed is seniors that have been abandoned by their family’s. Parents and grandparents that have spent their lives raising their children, putting their children through college, helping their children, are frequently abandoned in their time of need.

Read full story
164 comments

My Great Grandfather Vanished

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I was in my early teens when I learned about my great-grandfather’s disappearance. I’ve always been a researcher so I was fascinated by the tale and wanted to know what happened to him. I sought to learn as much as I could from relatives and go from there. There was no Internet in that day so I was on my own as far as heavy research went.

Read full story
51 comments

My Grandmother Was A Child Bride

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Every family has secrets, the older I get the more interesting trivia and facts I learn about my family. The first interesting fact I learned was when I was about 12 or 13 and overheard my parents talking about my grandmother. My mother’s mother married at the tender age of 16.

Read full story
21 comments

An Elderly Woman Is Scammed

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Having worked as a caregiver to the elderly for over a decade, I’m no stranger to the scams that are out there seeking to part good hard-working people from their hard-earned money. Sadly, I see it a lot working with the elderly as they tend to be very susceptible to scammers and their techniques.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy