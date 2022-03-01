Every year, at the end of February or the first of March, IHOP holds its annual National Pancake Day. In 2006 IHOP decided to create the day to raise money for charity. Since that time, they have raised nearly $30 million and given it to different charities. They’ve also given away a lot of free short stacks of pancakes in honor of National Pancake Day.

Pancakes go by a variety of names including griddle cakes, hotcakes, Johnnycakes, and my aunt's favorite-” Wing Wangs”. Regardless of what you choose to call them, there’s nothing quite like a stack of pancakes to start the day.

Keep in mind, however, that pancakes aren’t just for breakfast, they can be eaten any time of the day for any meal or even for a snack. Young and old alike will enjoy a free short stack of pancakes or you can order something more to go alongside your pancakes.

In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering a free short stack of pancakes to each customer on March 1, 2022. The free short stack will be offered from 7:00 am until 4:00 pm. at most locations.

Donate to children who are battling a critical illness or to another charity of your choice. Or simply go in for a free short stack of pancakes.

Don’t forget to take a picture and share it on your favorite social media. Make sure to identify your picture with #NTLPanCakeDay when you share so that everyone can see you participated in this event.

Pancakes are ideally topped with maple syrup, fruit, whip cream, berries, or even peanut butter. What’s your favorite way to eat pancakes? Do you have a favorite pancake recipe?

Sources:

https://www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-pancake-day-ihop-changes-annually/