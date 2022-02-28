Last Day of February: National Rare Disease Day

Show Your Stripes Ramona Schumacher/Unsplash

Rare diseases are defined as a condition that affects less than 1 in 200,000 persons in the United States. To help drive this home, National Rare Disease Day is observed on the last day of February. Every four years this means that it happens on February 29th, which is the rarest day of all.

Rare diseases can be challenging at best to diagnose. Many are invisible so when you look at the person, you would never guess anything is wrong with them. These diseases are difficult to understand and even the patient struggles to learn more about their condition.

Some rare diseases are genetic, others are just happenstance and result from an injury, an environmental factor, or some other factor that is not typical.

A person with a rare disease struggles with a myriad of issues. They may require intensive medical care or a caregiver to simply make it through their day. They may require assistance with their daily living that a normal person takes for granted.

Often their social lives suffer as friends and family tire of helping or listening to what is going on with them healthwise. Doctors struggle to learn more about the patient's rare condition and frequently have to refer them to specialists.

As the medical bills mount the person can fall into a depression and struggle to make ends meet let alone function on a daily basis. They require more and more assistance for routine tasks such as bathing, eating, housekeeping, and more.

Conditions such as RSD or Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, CRPS or Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome, some types of Arthritis, MS, and more can be classified as rare diseases. To look at many of these people you’d never have a clue that they are suffering from a painful or traumatic condition. You’d never guess what a struggle it is for them to pull themselves together and go to the grocery store, shopping, or anywhere else.

The goal of National Rare Disease Day is to help bring awareness and more education in regards to rare diseases and medical conditions to everyone.

Look around you. Do you know anyone with a rare disease? How well do you know your neighbor? That lady that you see at the grocery store every so often? Chances are you know at least one person with a rare disease.

How can I observe Rare Disease Day?

Wear stripes in honor of Rare Disease Day.

Learn all you can about a rare condition that affects someone you know or love.

Find out ways you can help someone with a rare disease that you know or love.

Help share the story of rare disease day and raise awareness.

Donate to a rare disease organization to help support research.

Post on social media using the hashtag #RareDiseaseDayUSA to help spread the word.

You can learn more about National Rare Disease Day on these websites:

http://rarediseaseday.us/

https://www.rarediseaseday.org