Lincoln County, Washington implements new Text to 911

Text to 911 Persnickety Prints/Unsplash

Currently, there are 31 out of 39 counties in the state of Washington that allow text to 911 services. Anyone in these 31 counties can text their emergency to 911. Counties that don’t currently have Text to 911 are considering upgrading their systems to implement services to their counties.

It’s important that consumers understand that 911 should only be called or texted in emergencies. Consumers mustn’t run a test text as this can bog the system down and create unnecessary work at the call centers.

The goal of Text to 911 is to serve those who are hard of hearing, in a domestic violence situation or a home invasion. The hard of hearing can’t hear to talk to a 911 operator and those in domestic or home invasion situations may not be able to dial safely. Make sure to silence the phone if there is a domestic situation or a home invasion.

It’s also worthy of note that sometimes when there is no ability to get a voice signal on a cellular phone, many phones will still be able to send a text. This is a great feature to know if someone is lost in the woods or if there is a life-threatening situation and someone is out of reach of a cell tower to call for help.

Should I call or text in an emergency?

Calling 911 vs Texting is still the preferred method as it will take longer due to the technical limits for a Text to 911 to reach the right departments. However, all texts will be answered and a 911 operator will ensure that help is on the way.

When using Text to 911 it’s important to let the 911 operator know in the first text what the address is. That way, if a person is unable to text further the agency will know where to send help. An ideal text should read the address, the situation, and what help may be required. If there are weapons involved it is helpful to note that as well.

Do not send any pictures or emojis when texting 911s. Their system isn’t set up for this and it can further complicate the situation by bogging it down.

How do I text 911?

Open your messaging app on your phone and in the “to field” put the number 911 into the field. Go down to the message box and proceed to tell 911 what the location and situation are. It can take longer to “ping” a cellular phone to find the accurate address so always include the address that requires assistance when texting 911. If out in the woods or hiking somewhere that is out of voice range for cellular phones, this can be especially important to include. In such cases, there may not be an actual address. Include as much information as possible for help to find you.

Double-check addresses and information in the message before pressing the “send” button. Autocorrect can change this information and further complicate things. Avoid using “text to speak” for this same reason. If a person can speak when texting, they should be able to call normally in an emergency.

Important things to remember

Remember, less is more. You don’t need to give an entire diatribe of what is going on, keep it short, sweet, and to the point.

Include the address or directions to the location.

Keep the phone nearby and be prepared to answer any texts you receive from the 911 operator.

Do not send the text to 911 in a group text. The message won’t get through. If you need to notify family or someone else of the situation, wait until after texting 911 and receiving their response to send a notification to others.

What if I text and my county doesn’t have a text to 911?

Those who are in one of the eight counties that haven’t yet implemented Text to 911 will receive an alert message warning that the Text to 911 service isn’t currently available in their area. They should then use their phone in a regular manner.

If you are unable to speak due to a home invasion or a domestic violence situation, you can still call 911 in a regular fashion. The dispatcher will attempt to communicate with you and often they will ask you to press a specific number for specific answers. The dispatcher may also be able to hear what is going on in the background and get help to you.

Do all cellular services allow Text to 911?

The FCC has required that all wireless carriers allow for and offer the Text to 911 services. Each 911 call center can determine whether or not they are going to use Text to 911 services.

Sources:

https://mil.wa.gov/texting911#:~:text=Open%20your%20phone's%20text%20messaging,Push%20the%20%E2%80%9CSend%E2%80%9D%20button.

Lincoln Advertiser