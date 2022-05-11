A Health Relationship

Proverbs 27:17 .. Tells us, "As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another."

When two swords rub against one another, they result in two even sharper and better swords. The same should be true when two believers are together. They should make each other stronger in the Lord. They do this by encouraging the other to grow in the Lord, exhorting each other to become more like Jesus each time they are together. Positive constructive changes are produced in one another. A healthy relationship looks like a triangle. The man and woman stand at the bottom corners. At the top of the triangle is God. As each person moves closer to God, they move closer to each other. The focus of each individual is the Lord.

Another indicator you need to look at is the relationships around you.. Know this, Integrity, sincerity, and truth are the marks of a healthy relationship. Couples in a healthy relationship have nothing to hide from those who care about them. When or if you are in a healthy relationship, both of you will be growing in character and in the Lord, and your relationship with other people will be enhanced and strengthened . Just look at your relationships with your friends, your parents, your pastor , and your older mentors . Are these relationships being strengthened or weakened as a result of your dating Relationship?.

The question to ask about the person you are dating is, "Do I get closer to God as a result of being with this person?" or "Do I love Jesus more today because of our time together?" If you can answer yes, you have the makings of a healthy relationship