Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & Artisans

Heaventree Promotions, LLC (DBA Cottage Hill Farm Market) is a local small urban farm in Brunswick Hills, family-owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Scheiderer along with their young daughter. Cottage Hill leases space to local food artisans and crafters at their small indoor farm market registered by the Ohio Dept of Agriculture. "We've been blessed and are thankful to be able to help others in their endeavors," the owners said. Cottage Hill Farm Market is open every Saturday afternoon from 2-4pm during the winter but plans expanded hours April thru September. "We're proud to offer a local space where vendors can showcase their crafts and the community can shop local without crowds or traversing large stores. The response from local vendors and customers has been truly terrific."

Some of their current offerings include home-made Valentine's sweets and treats, birthday gifts, special occasion cocoa bombs, local honey from, fresh bread, soup mixes, macrame artisan crafts, gift baskets, and farm fresh chicken & duck eggs. "We are always happy to include new and unique local crafters and cottage food artisans in our market!"

They also offer their Artisan creations and vendor crafts through their link on Market Wagon which offers home delivery every Thursday (if one is unable to visit their physical location) at

Locally owned and family operated, Cottage Hill Farm Market is located in Brunswick Hills Ohio Photo by Alida Scheiderer

Besides this busy schedule they are also coordinating a farm/artisan event for February 4th at the Richfield AMVETS hall Post 176.

When asked how they find the time they had this to say, "We truly feel that communities should work together and having always been small business entrepreneurs ourselves we are happy to help others who are making their own small business dreams come true."

