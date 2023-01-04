Entrepreneurship in the United States: A Guide to the Most Lucrative Industries

Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads Innocence

On Thursday, court documents were unsealed revealing new information in the case of the murder of four University of Idaho students. The DNA of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of the crime, was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, according to an investigator. In addition, a housemate of the slain students reported seeing a masked man in the home on the night of the attack. The housemate, who was unharmed in the incident, told authorities that she woke up to the sound of crying and saw a masked man in black clothing walking past her and towards a sliding glass door. The unidentified housemate said that she was in "frozen shock" as the man, whom she did not recognize, walked by her. She then retreated to her room and locked the door.