New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022

Opportunity for Sunny Isles Beach Students: College Scholarships Available

The City of Sunny Isles Beach is offering college scholarships to high school seniors who are residents of Sunny Isles Beach. Students must have lived in Sunny Isles Beach for at least one year prior to January 1, 2023, be enrolled in a public or accredited private high school, and be accepted into an accredited college or university. In order to apply for the scholarship, students must fill out an application and write a 200-300 word essay on a specific topic. Applications can be submitted online or in person at the Sunny Isles Beach Government Centre, and must be complete and submitted by February 21, 2023 at 5 pm.