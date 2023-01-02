From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:

1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.

Smorgasburg Photo by https://loving-newyork.com

2. Hester Street Fair: Located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the Hester Street Fair is a weekly outdoor market featuring local food vendors, artisans, and musicians. You can find a wide variety of street food options, including artisanal cheeses, artisanal breads, and artisanal ice cream.

3. Essex Street Market: Located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the Essex Street Market is an indoor food market featuring a variety of local food vendors and purveyors. You can find everything from artisanal cheeses and meats to fresh produce and international cuisine.

4. Jackson Heights: Located in Queens, Jackson Heights is a diverse neighbourhood with a wide variety of street food options, including Latin American, South Asian, and Middle Eastern cuisine.

5. Red Hook Ball Fields: Located in Brooklyn, the Red Hook Ball Fields is a popular spot for street food on weekends, with a variety of vendors serving up Latin American and Caribbean cuisine.

These are just a few examples of the many food streets in New York City. No matter what type of food you are in the mood for, you are sure to find something to satisfy your cravings on the streets of New York.