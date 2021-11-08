Top Tourist Attraction In New York

When it comes to new york, the city never fails to amaze us, whether it's food, shopping malls, or tourist itineraries.

New York is always a bustle of activities. Many of the visiting places are within walking distance, or they are just a ride away.

1. Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty: Statue of Liberty:

When we hear new york, the first thing that comes to our mind is the statue of liberty. It was built in 1886, France gifted it to the USA. It's one of the world's biggest sculptures, standing just shy of 152 feet tall from the base to the light and weighing around 450,000 pounds. To see the statue of liberty from a bit closer view, you can take a boat ride to liberty island and have a greater view.

When you travel to the statue of liberty, you can also shop at Ellis Island and explore the Immigration Museum.

2. Central Park

A place with different vibes. In summer, you can walk, peddle, or carriage ride through the crisscrossing pathways, and in winters, you can skate and float across the Wollman rink. Central Park makes new york look more beautiful. some places you must see

Belvedere Castle

Strawberry Fields

Central Park Zoo the Lake

Turn the map on if you are visiting the central park for the first time.

3. Rockefeller Center & Top of the Rock Observation Deck

Rockefeller Center & Top of the Rock Observation Deck: Rockefeller Center & Top of the Rock Observation Deck:

The place has its charm. It's full of amazing views and discoveries. Hands down to this open-air Ariel view. they also play a 3-4 min historical movie before you go up. On the top, there are a few floors to look at the astonishing view. It only cost you $40.An interesting point for a photographer is the bronze sculpture of Atlas.

4. Broadway and the Theater District

Broadway and the Theater District: Broadway and the Theater District:

Board way show must be on the top of the checklist. The broadway is the place where you can see the classic show. If you don't want to skip this amazing show, you have to buy tickets in advance. Famous plays are

Shubert Alley is a famous pedestrian-only alley in the Theater District and home to two well-known playhouses.

A Chorus Line played at The Shubert for a record 6,137 shows.

5. Empire State Building

Empire State Building: Empire State Building:

It's the most famous benchmark of new york. The 381-meter-tall, 102-story building, was the tallest. When the sun is up, and clouds are clear, you can see the other states from the top. The building is featured in many tv shows and movies. They have elevators and glass doors. They provide the best view.