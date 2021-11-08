Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Remains Unhurt After Travis Scott Astroworld Incident Leaves Eight Dead.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner

Authorities said that at least eight people died and several were injured in a crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in the southern United States held on Friday,

The crowd started to compress towards the front of the stage, which caused some panic, and it started causing some severe injuries to the people.

Kylie, in her Instagram, said, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or were affected in any way by yesterday's events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to clarify that we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted" Source.

Travis also sends his condolences to the families who got affected during the incident. He is also devastated because of the incident that happened on Friday night, and at last, he sends love for all of His fans and their families. On his Twitter, he said, "My prayers go out to the families of all those impacted by what happened." He also thanked the police for working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

Something like eight affirmed fatalities around evening time and scores of injured people, adding the reason for death can't be affirmed until after clinical tests are finished.

Luckily Kylie Jenner is unharmed after at least eight people died following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night."

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018.

According to the reports, Kendall Jenner, who was also attending the festival, remained unhurt in the incident.