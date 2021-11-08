Street Food In New York

"You don't need a silver fork to eat good food."

Street food provides food to many people. Some of them are low-income people or some students. Almost 2.5 million people eat street food. So the question arises the street food is healthy or clean. If hygiene is concerned, street food is safe for consumption.

Authentic NYC street food:

They provide both facilities, dine-in, and takeaway. They provide very tasty food at a very reasonable price. The best thing they provide is freshly baked empanada is delicious, its finger-licking good, and iced coffee is mouth-watering.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Monday 11 am–2 pm

Tuesday 11 am–6 pm

Wednesday 11 am–6 pm

Thursday

(Veterans Day) 11 am–6 pm

Hours might differ

Friday Closed

Berber Street Food:

They provide warm, friendly, and hospitable service from the owner. An owner is an adorable person.The sensational chicken tagine and ginger tea and first-rate. Afro. They also provide a catering system.

Saturday 3–9 pm

Sunday Closed

Monday Closed

Tuesday 12–3 pm 4–9 pm

Wednesday 12–3 pm 4–9 pm

Thursday (Veterans Day) 12–3 pm 4–9 pm

Hours might differ

Friday 12–3 pm 4–9p

Thelewala

Thelwall pride themselves on bringing the best Indian food, their food quality is up to the mark. They also provide delivery. They offer Punjabi cuisine. Thelwall has the best Special Chicken Roll and Malai Chicken Roll. They have the finest peanut chaat.

Saturday 11:30am–5am

Sunday 11:30am–2am

Monday 11:30am–2am

Tuesday 11:30am–2am

Wednesday 11:30am–2am

Thursday (Veterans Day) 11:30am–2am

Hours might differ

Friday 11:30am–5a

Carnegie John's

It's one of the best lunch street food places in NY.chicken over rice is the yummiest, and you can also try gyro. They provide quality meat in shish kebabs and steak bowls. Burger and sausages are not worth skipping too.

Saturday Closed

Sunday Closed

Monday 11am–5pm

Tuesday 11 am–5 pm

Wednesday 11 am–5 pm

Thursday (Veterans Day) 11 am–5 pm

Hours might differ

Friday 11am–5pm

Kensho - Asian Street Food

You can Build Your Bowl option for $12.75(rice, noodle, quinoa, or salad). Or you can choose their six different bowls option, add on unlimited hot or cold toppings(some costs extra like the avocado)

They also provide miso soup as an aside. Such a great grab at Asian food.