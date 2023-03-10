The Queen and Her Corgis: How Queen Elizabeth II Popularized the Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Photo by Photo by PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her love of corgis, and her fondness for the breed has helped to popularize the Pembroke Welsh Corgi around the world. In this article, we'll explore the history of the Queen's love of corgis and how she has helped to make them a beloved dog breed.

The Queen's Love of Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis began in 1933, when her father, King George VI, brought home a corgi named Dookie. The young princess quickly fell in love with the dog, and he became a constant companion. Throughout her childhood, the Queen had several corgis, and they were often by her side during official royal engagements.

As an adult, the Queen continued to keep corgis as her beloved pets. Over the years, she has owned more than 30 corgis, many of which were descended from her first dog, Susan. The Queen's corgis have been known to accompany her on her travels and have even made appearances in official portraits and on Christmas cards.

The Popularity of Pembroke Welsh Corgis

Thanks in part to the Queen's love of corgis, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi has become a popular dog breed around the world. While the corgi was originally bred as a herding dog, the breed's cute and affectionate nature has made them a beloved family pet.

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is a small dog breed, standing at just 10 to 12 inches tall and weighing between 22 and 30 pounds. They are known for their short legs, long bodies, and perky ears. Corgis are a highly intelligent breed and are easily trained, making them an excellent choice for families and first-time dog owners.

In addition to their adorable appearance and friendly demeanor, corgis are also known for their playful and energetic personalities. They are often referred to as "big dogs in small bodies" because of their high energy levels and love of play.

The Queen's Impact on the Breed

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis has had a significant impact on the breed's popularity. With her public appearances and official portraits featuring her corgis, the breed has become widely recognized and sought after. The Queen's patronage of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America and other corgi-related organizations has also helped to promote the breed and increase its popularity.

The Queen's corgis have also played a role in raising awareness for animal welfare. In 2018, the Queen's last corgi, Willow, passed away, and it was reported that the Queen had decided not to get any more corgis due to her advancing age. The decision was seen as a testament to the Queen's love and devotion to her dogs and highlighted the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis has helped to popularize the Pembroke Welsh Corgi around the world. With their adorable appearance, friendly demeanor, and playful personalities, corgis have become a beloved dog breed. The Queen's patronage of corgi-related organizations and public appearances with her corgis have also helped to raise awareness for the breed and animal welfare. While the Queen's reign may be coming to an end, her love of corgis will continue to be a lasting legacy.

