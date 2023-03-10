Myrtle Beach, SC

It may be March but there is still Snow in Myrtle Beach! AKC English Cream Golden Retrievers that is!

Corinne Griffith

AKC English Cream Golden Retriever available

Are you looking for the perfect addition to your family? Look no further than this 10-week-old purebred English cream golden retriever from LMU Goldens in Myrtle Beach.

This little pup is the epitome of sweetness and cuddliness. She loves nothing more than snuggling up on laps and getting plenty of belly rubs. But don't let her love of relaxation fool you - she's also incredibly playful and energetic, always ready for a good game of fetch or tug-of-war.

One of the best things about this pup is her breed - golden retrievers are known for their loyalty, intelligence, and friendliness, making them the perfect family dog. And with her English cream coloration, this pup is even more unique and eye-catching than your average golden.

But what really sets this pup apart is her breeder, LMU Goldens. LMU Goldens is a small family breeder that focuses on producing high-quality, healthy puppies with excellent temperaments. They are committed to ethical breeding practices and only breed their dogs once a year to ensure the health and well-being of their animals.

LMU Goldens also puts a lot of effort into socializing their puppies from a young age. This means that your new pup will already be used to being around people, other dogs, and different environments - making the transition to her new home even smoother.

Of course, taking on a new puppy is a big responsibility, but LMU Goldens is there to support you every step of the way. They provide new puppy owners with a comprehensive care guide that covers everything from feeding and grooming to training and socialization. And if you have any questions or concerns along the way, they're always available to help.

So, if you're looking for a new furry friend that's both adorable and well-bred, look no further than this purebred English cream golden retriever from LMU Goldens in Myrtle Beach. With her sweet personality and excellent breeding, she's sure to bring a lot of love and joy into your life for years to come.

Corinne Griffith is a passionate dog lover with a special fondness for golden retrievers. She holds degrees in canine behavior and training and dedicates her time to caring for and fostering dogs in need.

