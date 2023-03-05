Service Dog vs. Emotional Support Dog: Understanding the Difference

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

Service dogs and emotional support dogs are both types of assistance animals that are trained to help people with disabilities, but there are some important differences between the two. Understanding these differences can help you choose the right type of assistance animal for your needs.

Service Dogs

Service dogs are highly trained animals that are specifically trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. These tasks can include things like guiding a blind person, alerting a person with hearing loss to important sounds, or helping a person with mobility issues to navigate their environment.

Service dogs are trained to be highly focused and obedient, and they are often allowed to go into places where pets are not normally allowed. In the United States, service dogs are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires businesses and other public accommodations to allow them to accompany their owners.

Emotional Support Dogs

Emotional support dogs, on the other hand, are not trained to perform specific tasks, but instead, provide emotional support to their owners. These dogs are often used by people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions, and they can be a source of comfort and companionship for their owners.

Emotional support dogs are not typically trained in the same way that service dogs are, and they are not covered under the ADA. However, there are other laws that protect the rights of people who use emotional support animals, including the Fair Housing Act and the Air Carrier Access Act.

The main difference between service dogs and emotional support dogs is the type of assistance they provide. Service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks that help people with disabilities to live more independently, while emotional support dogs provide comfort and support to people who are struggling with mental health issues.

How to Get a Service Dog or Emotional Support Dog

Getting a service dog or an emotional support dog is a process that involves several steps. For a service dog, you will need to have a disability that qualifies you for a service dog, and you will need to work with a professional dog trainer to select and train the dog.

For an emotional support dog, you will need to have a mental health condition that qualifies you for an emotional support animal, and you will need to obtain a letter from a mental health professional that certifies your need for an emotional support animal.

It's important to note that there are many scams and fraudulent websites that offer to sell service dogs or emotional support dogs without proper certification or training. To ensure that you are getting a legitimate service dog or emotional support dog, it's important to work with a reputable organization or dog trainer who can help you navigate the process.

Service dogs and emotional support dogs are both types of assistance animals that provide important support to people with disabilities or mental health conditions. While the two types of dogs may look similar, there are important differences in their training, their legal status, and the type of assistance they provide.

If you are considering getting a service dog or an emotional support dog, it's important to understand the differences between the two and to work with a reputable organization or dog trainer to ensure that you are getting a legitimate and well-trained animal.

Ultimately, both service dogs and emotional support dogs can provide an incredible amount of support and companionship to their owners, and they play an important role in helping people to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

