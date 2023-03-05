Service Dog vs. Emotional Support Dog: Understanding the Difference

Corinne Griffith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIbl3_0l8XoSW200
Photo byRyan StoneonUnsplash

Service dogs and emotional support dogs are both types of assistance animals that are trained to help people with disabilities, but there are some important differences between the two. Understanding these differences can help you choose the right type of assistance animal for your needs.

Service Dogs

Service dogs are highly trained animals that are specifically trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. These tasks can include things like guiding a blind person, alerting a person with hearing loss to important sounds, or helping a person with mobility issues to navigate their environment.

Service dogs are trained to be highly focused and obedient, and they are often allowed to go into places where pets are not normally allowed. In the United States, service dogs are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires businesses and other public accommodations to allow them to accompany their owners.

Emotional Support Dogs

Emotional support dogs, on the other hand, are not trained to perform specific tasks, but instead, provide emotional support to their owners. These dogs are often used by people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions, and they can be a source of comfort and companionship for their owners.

Emotional support dogs are not typically trained in the same way that service dogs are, and they are not covered under the ADA. However, there are other laws that protect the rights of people who use emotional support animals, including the Fair Housing Act and the Air Carrier Access Act.

The main difference between service dogs and emotional support dogs is the type of assistance they provide. Service dogs are trained to perform specific tasks that help people with disabilities to live more independently, while emotional support dogs provide comfort and support to people who are struggling with mental health issues.

How to Get a Service Dog or Emotional Support Dog

Getting a service dog or an emotional support dog is a process that involves several steps. For a service dog, you will need to have a disability that qualifies you for a service dog, and you will need to work with a professional dog trainer to select and train the dog.

For an emotional support dog, you will need to have a mental health condition that qualifies you for an emotional support animal, and you will need to obtain a letter from a mental health professional that certifies your need for an emotional support animal.

It's important to note that there are many scams and fraudulent websites that offer to sell service dogs or emotional support dogs without proper certification or training. To ensure that you are getting a legitimate service dog or emotional support dog, it's important to work with a reputable organization or dog trainer who can help you navigate the process.

Service dogs and emotional support dogs are both types of assistance animals that provide important support to people with disabilities or mental health conditions. While the two types of dogs may look similar, there are important differences in their training, their legal status, and the type of assistance they provide.

If you are considering getting a service dog or an emotional support dog, it's important to understand the differences between the two and to work with a reputable organization or dog trainer to ensure that you are getting a legitimate and well-trained animal.

Ultimately, both service dogs and emotional support dogs can provide an incredible amount of support and companionship to their owners, and they play an important role in helping people to live more independent and fulfilling lives.

Sources:

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Service Animals: https://www.ada.gov/service_animals_2010.htm This is the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, which provides information on service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Service Dogs and Emotional Support Animals: What's the Difference? (WebMD): https://pets.webmd.com/features/service-dogs-emotional-support-animals This article on WebMD explains the differences between service dogs and emotional support animals, including their training, legal status, and how to obtain one.

Service Dogs vs. Emotional Support Dogs (The Spruce Pets): https://www.thesprucepets.com/service-dogs-vs-emotional-support-dogs-4172512 This article on The Spruce Pets provides a detailed comparison of service dogs and emotional support dogs, including their training, legal status, and how to obtain one.

How to Get a Service Dog (ASPCA): https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/service-dog/resources/how-get-service-dog This article on the ASPCA website provides information on how to get a service dog, including eligibility requirements and where to find a qualified trainer.

Emotional Support Animals and Your Housing Rights (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development): https://www.hud.gov/sites/dfiles/PA/documents/HUDAsstAnimalNC1-28-2020.pdf This document from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides information on emotional support animals and the Fair Housing Act, which protects the rights of people with disabilities to have an assistance animal in their home.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# service dogs# emotional support dogs# disabilities# assistance animals# training and certification

Comments / 3

Published by

Corinne Griffith is a passionate dog lover with a special fondness for golden retrievers. She holds degrees in canine behavior and training and dedicates her time to caring for and fostering dogs in need.

Myrtle Beach, SC
3K followers

More from Corinne Griffith

Fostering a Canine: A Rewarding Experience for You and Your Four-Legged Friend

Fostering a canine can be a deeply rewarding experience for both you and the dog. As a foster parent, you provide a temporary home to a dog in need, giving them the care and attention they require while they wait for their forever home. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of canine fostering, the steps involved in becoming a foster parent, and how you can make a difference in the life of a dog.

Read full story
1 comments

Sniffing on a Walk: Why it's Important for Dogs

Taking your dog for a walk is an essential part of their daily routine. It provides them with physical exercise, mental stimulation, and an opportunity to socialize. But have you ever wondered why your dog loves to stop and sniff every tree, bush, and blade of grass on their walks? It turns out that sniffing is an important activity for dogs, and here's why.

Read full story
20 comments

5 DIY Dog Treats: Delicious and Healthy Recipes for Your Furry Friends

Dog treats are a great way to show your furry friend how much you care. However, many store-bought treats can be expensive and contain ingredients that may not be the healthiest for your dog. Fortunately, making homemade treats is easy and cost-effective. In this article, we'll share some delicious and healthy recipes for homemade dog treats that your furry friend will love.

Read full story

Do Our Dogs Really Love Us? The Science Behind Our Furry Friends' Affection

As pet owners, we often assume that our furry friends love us unconditionally. But do our dogs really feel love? Or are they simply responding to our behavior and positive reinforcement? In this article, we'll explore the science behind our dogs' affection and what it means for our relationship with our furry friends.

Read full story
10 comments

The Hidden Dangers of Dog Parks: Tips for Staying Safe

Dog parks can be a fun and social experience for both dogs and their owners, but they also come with some hidden dangers that can put you and your pet at risk. In this article, we'll discuss some of the common dangers of dog parks and provide some tips for staying safe.

Read full story
11 comments

Bloat in Dogs: Understanding the Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention

Bloat, also known as gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), is a serious condition that can affect dogs of all breeds and sizes. Bloat occurs when a dog's stomach becomes distended and twisted, trapping gas and food inside. This can lead to a variety of complications, including death, if not treated promptly. In this article, we'll discuss the symptoms, causes, and prevention of bloat in dogs.

Read full story
3 comments

The Benefits of Honey for Dogs: A Natural Treat for Your Furry Friend

Honey is a natural sweetener that has been used for centuries for its many health benefits. While it is often thought of as a human food, honey can also be beneficial for dogs when given in moderation. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of honey for dogs, and how to give it to them safely and effectively.

Read full story
9 comments

How Daylight Saving Time Affects Dogs: What You Need to Know

Twice a year, we move our clocks forward or back an hour to observe Daylight Saving Time. While the time change can affect our sleep patterns and daily routine, it can also have an impact on our furry friends. In this article, we'll explore how Daylight Saving Time affects dogs and what you can do to help your pup adjust.

Read full story
45 comments

The Science of Empathy: How Research Shows That Your Dog Knows When You're Happy and Sad

Dogs are often referred to as man's best friend, and for good reason. They have been bred and trained for thousands of years to be loyal companions, protectors, and helpers. But their ability to understand human emotions goes beyond basic training and companionship. Recent research has shown that dogs have a remarkable ability to sense and respond to human emotions, particularly when it comes to happiness and sadness.

Read full story
1 comments

75 Ways to Be a Responsible Dog Owner: A Comprehensive Guide

Owning a dog is a big responsibility. As a dog owner, it's important to provide your furry friend with everything they need to live a happy and healthy life. In this article, we'll explore 75 ways to be a responsible dog owner.

Read full story

Working Dogs and How to Approach Them: A Guide for Dog Lovers

Working dogs are trained to perform a variety of tasks, from herding livestock to detecting drugs and explosives. These dogs are highly skilled and often have a strong work ethic, which can make them seem intimidating to those who are not familiar with their behavior. If you encounter a working dog, it's important to know how to approach them in a safe and respectful manner.

Read full story
5 comments

The Legacy of the 9/11 Dogs: Where They Are Now

In the aftermath of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, rescue efforts were underway to search for survivors and recover victims. Among the first responders were a group of remarkable dogs trained to sniff out survivors in the rubble. These dogs, often referred to as the 9/11 dogs, worked tirelessly alongside their handlers, becoming a symbol of hope and resilience in the face of tragedy. In this article, we'll explore the legacy of the 9/11 dogs and where they are now.

Read full story
2 comments

The Hidden Dangers of Table Scraps for Dogs

We all love to share our meals with our furry friends, but feeding table scraps to your dog can be more dangerous than you think. While it's tempting to give your dog a bite of your food, even the smallest amount of table scraps can cause health problems for your pet. In this article, we'll explore the hidden dangers of feeding table scraps to dogs and explain why it's important to stick to a healthy, balanced diet.

Read full story
3 comments

11 Questions to Ask When Getting a Dog from a Rescue or Shelter

Adopting a dog from a rescue or shelter can be a rewarding experience. Not only are you providing a loving home for a furry friend in need, but you're also helping to reduce the number of dogs in shelters. However, it's important to do your due diligence and ask the right questions before adopting a dog. In this article, we'll explore 11 questions to ask when getting a dog from a rescue or shelter.

Read full story
28 comments

How to Make Your Dog Famous on Social Media: Tips and Tricks

If you're a dog owner, chances are you think your furry friend is the most adorable and photogenic dog in the world. With the popularity of social media, it's now easier than ever to share your dog with the world and potentially even make them famous. In this article, we'll explore how to make your dog famous on social media, with tips and tricks to help you grow your dog's following.

Read full story

Don't Bark at Your Dog: Why the Viral TikTok Challenge is a Dangerous Trend

TikTok is a popular social media platform that's known for its viral challenges and trends. However, a recent trend involving barking at dogs has raised serious concerns about the welfare of our furry friends. In this article, we'll explore why the "barking at your dog" TikTok challenge is a dangerous trend and what dog owners should know to keep their pets safe.

Read full story
3 comments

10 Things Only a Pomeranian Owner Would Know

Pomeranians are a small breed of dog that are known for their fluffy coat and lively personality. They are a popular breed of dog that are often referred to as "Poms". If you are a Pomeranian owner, you know that there are certain things that only Pomeranian owners can relate to. In this article, we will explore 10 things that only a Pomeranian owner would know.

Read full story
3 comments

Top Dog Breeds that Get Along with Cats

If you're a cat owner and considering getting a dog, you may be concerned about how the two will get along. Some dogs have a high prey drive and may see cats as something to chase, while other dogs are more gentle and can coexist peacefully with feline friends. In this article, we'll explore the top dog breeds that are known for their cat-friendly nature.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Leptospirosis Outbreak in Dogs: What to Know

In recent years, New York City has experienced a spike in cases of leptospirosis in dogs. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted to humans and animals through contact with contaminated water or soil. If left untreated, leptospirosis can cause serious health problems for dogs and humans alike. In this article, we'll go over what you need to know about the NYC leptospirosis outbreak in dogs.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy