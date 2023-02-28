Photo by Howie R on Unsplash

Adopting a dog from a rescue or shelter can be a rewarding experience. Not only are you providing a loving home for a furry friend in need, but you're also helping to reduce the number of dogs in shelters. However, it's important to do your due diligence and ask the right questions before adopting a dog. In this article, we'll explore 11 questions to ask when getting a dog from a rescue or shelter.

What is the Dog's Background?

The first question to ask when adopting a dog is about their background. This includes information about their previous owners, their medical history, any previous behavioral issues, and how they ended up in the shelter or rescue.

What is the Dog's Age?

Knowing a dog's age is important for several reasons, including what kind of training they may need, what kind of food they should eat, and what kind of medical care they may require.

What is the Dog's Temperament?

Understanding a dog's temperament is crucial to ensuring that they are a good fit for your family and lifestyle. Ask about the dog's energy level, whether they get along with other animals, and whether they have any history of aggression.

What is the Dog's Activity Level?

A dog's activity level is an important consideration, especially if you have a busy lifestyle. Ask about the dog's exercise needs and whether they have any behavior issues related to being left alone.

What is the Dog's Size?

Knowing the dog's size is important when it comes to finding the right living space, as well as what kind of food and medical care they may need.

What is the Dog's Breed?

Knowing a dog's breed is important for several reasons, including what kind of training they may need and what kind of medical issues they may be predisposed to.

Has the Dog Been Socialized?

Socialization is an important part of a dog's upbringing, and it's important to know whether the dog has been socialized and what kind of interactions they have had with other dogs and people.

Has the Dog Been Spayed or Neutered?

It's important to know whether the dog has been spayed or neutered, as this can affect their behavior, health, and lifespan.

What Kind of Training Has the Dog Had?

Knowing what kind of training the dog has had is important when it comes to continuing their education and preventing behavioral issues.

What Kind of Medical Care Has the Dog Received?

Knowing what kind of medical care the dog has received is important for ensuring their ongoing health and well-being. Ask about their vaccination history, any medical issues they may have, and what kind of medication they may need.

What is the Adoption Process Like?

Finally, it's important to understand the adoption process, including any fees, paperwork, and requirements. You should also ask about any post-adoption support that is available, such as training or counseling.

Adopting a dog from a rescue or shelter is a wonderful way to provide a loving home for a furry friend in need. By asking these 11 questions, you can ensure that you find the right dog for your family and lifestyle, and that you provide the best possible care for your new companion. Remember that adopting a dog is a big responsibility, but it's also a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

