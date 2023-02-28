Top Dog Breeds that Get Along with Cats

Photo by Anusha Barwa on Unsplash

If you're a cat owner and considering getting a dog, you may be concerned about how the two will get along. Some dogs have a high prey drive and may see cats as something to chase, while other dogs are more gentle and can coexist peacefully with feline friends. In this article, we'll explore the top dog breeds that are known for their cat-friendly nature.

Beagle

Beagles are known for their friendly and curious personalities, and they typically get along well with cats. They have a low prey drive and are not generally aggressive, making them a good choice for households with both cats and dogs.

Bichon Frise

Bichon Frises are known for their gentle nature and affectionate personalities. They typically get along well with cats and are not known to be aggressive towards them. These small dogs are great for apartment living and make great companions for both cats and humans.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are known for their calm and friendly personalities, making them a great choice for households with cats. They are typically not aggressive towards other animals and are known for their affectionate nature.

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are known for their friendly and sociable personalities, making them a great choice for households with cats. They have a low prey drive and are typically not aggressive towards other animals. Golden Retrievers are also great with children, making them an ideal family pet.

Labradoodle

Labradoodles are a cross between a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle and are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities. They typically get along well with cats and other animals and are not known to be aggressive towards them.

Pug

Pugs are known for their gentle and affectionate personalities, and they typically get along well with cats. They have a low prey drive and are not generally aggressive, making them a good choice for households with both cats and dogs.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are known for their friendly and affectionate personalities, and they typically get along well with cats. They are not known to be aggressive towards other animals and make great companions for both cats and humans.

Vizsla

Vizslas are known for their energetic and friendly personalities, making them a great choice for households with cats. They have a low prey drive and are not typically aggressive towards other animals.

Whippet

Whippets are known for their gentle and affectionate personalities, and they typically get along well with cats. They have a low prey drive and are not known to be aggressive towards other animals.

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers are known for their small size and affectionate personalities. They typically get along well with cats and are not known to be aggressive towards other animals. These small dogs are great for apartment living and make great companions for both cats and humans.

While there are many dog breeds that can coexist peacefully with cats, it's important to remember that every dog is an individual and may have different personality traits. It's important to introduce dogs and cats slowly and to always supervise their interactions. With proper training and socialization, dogs and cats can become great companions and enrich each other's lives. If you're considering adding a dog to your household, be sure to research the breed and its temperament to ensure a successful integration with your feline friend.

