Mastering Basic Commands for Dog Training: 5 Essential Keywords to Remember

Sit Command The sit command is one of the most fundamental commands for dogs to learn. It is relatively easy to teach, and it can be used to help your dog focus and stay calm. Start by holding a treat above your dog's nose, then move your hand up and over their head. Your dog's natural instinct will be to follow the treat, which will cause them to sit down. Once they sit, say the word "sit" and give them the treat as a reward. Repeat the process several times until your dog learns to sit on command.

Stay Command The stay command teaches your dog to remain in one place until you release them. To start, have your dog sit, then stand in front of them with your hand up and say "stay." If your dog moves, gently guide them back to their original position and repeat the command. Once your dog remains still for a few seconds, reward them with praise and treats. Increase the duration of the stay as your dog becomes more comfortable.

Come Command The come command is essential for your dog's safety and should be taught early on. Begin by having your dog sit or stay, then move a few feet away and say "come." If your dog comes to you, reward them with praise and treats. If your dog does not come, gently guide them towards you and repeat the command. Gradually increase the distance and add distractions, such as toys or other people.

Down Command The down command teaches your dog to lie down on command. Begin by having your dog sit, then place a treat in front of their nose and move it towards the ground. As your dog follows the treat, their body will naturally move into a down position. Once your dog lies down, say "down" and give them the treat. Repeat the process until your dog learns to lie down on command.

Photo by Fabian Gieske on Unsplash

Heel Command The heel command is used to teach your dog to walk beside you on a leash. Start by having your dog sit, then walk a few steps and say "heel." If your dog walks beside you, reward them with praise and treats. If your dog pulls or walks ahead, stop walking and guide them back to their original position. Repeat the process until your dog learns to walk beside you on a leash.

Remember, positive reinforcement is the most effective training method for dogs. Be consistent and patient with your training, and your dog will soon learn to follow your commands. With these basic commands, you can start your journey towards a well-behaved and obedient pet.