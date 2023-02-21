The 17 Basic Commands of Proper Dog Training

Photo by hamza Gharnati on Unsplash

Dog training is an essential part of owning a dog. Proper training will help your dog understand what you expect of them and help them become a well-behaved member of your family. Dogs that are not properly trained can become a nuisance or even a danger to themselves and others. With the right techniques and patience, you can train your dog to be obedient and well-behaved. Here are 17 basic commands that will help you train your dog properly:

Sit – This is one of the most basic commands and is usually the first command taught. The dog is taught to sit by giving the command and gently pushing down on their back end until they sit. Then they are rewarded with a treat.

Stay – This command is used to keep your dog in one place for an extended period. The dog is taught to stay by giving the command and then walking away. The dog must stay until released or called.

Come – This command is used to call your dog to come to you. The dog is taught to come by giving the command and then calling the dog. The dog must come to you every time they are called.

Heel – This command is used to teach your dog to walk alongside you without pulling or wandering off. The dog is taught to heel by giving the command and then walking alongside them.

Down – This command is used to teach your dog to lie down. The dog is taught to lie down by giving the command and then gently pushing their front legs down until they lie down. Then they are rewarded with a treat.

Leave it – This command is used to teach your dog to leave something alone. The dog is taught to leave it by giving the command and then rewarding them when they don't touch the object.

Off – This command is used to teach your dog to get off of something. The dog is taught to get off by giving the command and then gently pushing them off.

No – This command is used to tell your dog when they have done something wrong. The dog is taught to recognize the word "no" as a correction.

Okay – This command is used to let your dog know when it is okay to do something. The dog is taught to recognize the word "okay" as permission to do something.

Drop it – This command is used to teach your dog to drop something from their mouth. The dog is taught to drop it by giving the command and then rewarding them when they drop the object.

Quiet – This command is used to teach your dog to stop barking. The dog is taught to be quiet by giving the command and then rewarding them when they stop barking.

Stand – This command is used to teach your dog to stand up. The dog is taught to stand by giving the command and then gently pulling them up by their collar.

Go to bed – This command is used to teach your dog to go to their designated sleeping area. The dog is taught to go to bed by giving the command and then rewarding them when they go to their designated area.

Wait – This command is used to teach your dog to wait for permission before doing something. The dog is taught to wait by giving the command and then rewarding them when they wait for permission.

Shake – This command is used to teach your dog to shake hands. The dog is taught to shake by giving the command and then rewarding them when they shake hands.

Roll over – This command is used to teach your dog to roll over. The dog is taught to roll over by giving the command and then rewarding them when they roll over.

Speak – This command is used to teach your dog to bark on command. The dog is taught to speak by giving the command and then rewarding them when they bark.

It is important to remember that each dog is unique and may learn at a different pace. Therefore, it is important to be patient and consistent in training your dog. Here are some tips to help with the training process:

Start with basic commands - Begin with the basic commands such as sit, stay, come and heel, before moving on to more complex commands.

Use positive reinforcement - Positive reinforcement such as treats or praise is an effective way to encourage your dog to repeat desired behaviors.

Keep training sessions short - Training sessions should be short and frequent, about 10-15 minutes a day, to avoid overwhelming your dog.

Be consistent - Use the same command every time and make sure everyone in the family is using the same command to avoid confusing your dog.

Use hand signals - Hand signals can be helpful for dogs to understand what you want them to do, in addition to verbal commands.

Practice in different environments - Once your dog has mastered a command in one environment, practice the command in different environments to reinforce the behavior.

Proper dog training is essential for a happy and healthy relationship between you and your dog. The 17 basic commands listed above are a great starting point for teaching your dog the necessary behaviors to become a well-behaved member of your family. Remember to be patient, consistent, and use positive reinforcement in your training sessions. With time and effort, you can train your dog to be obedient and well-behaved, making them a joy to be around.