Understanding the 3-3-3 Rule in Dogs

Corinne Griffith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5PIv_0kuUgpvU00
Photo byHannah LimonUnsplash

Adopting a rescue dog can be a wonderful experience, but it can also be challenging as you get to know your new furry friend and navigate their unique behaviors. One strategy that can be helpful for new adopters is the 3-3-3 rule. In this article, we'll explore the 3-3-3 rule in dogs and how it can help both new and experienced dog owners understand their canine companions.

The 3-3-3 rule in dogs is a guideline for new rescue dog owners to help them understand and manage their new pet's behavior. The rule suggests that it takes approximately three days, three weeks, and three months for a rescue dog to fully adjust to their new home and family.

During the first three days, the dog is likely to be anxious and unsure of their new surroundings. They may be hesitant to eat, drink, or interact with their new family. This is a normal part of the adjustment period, and it's important to give the dog space and time to adjust at their own pace.

The next three weeks are a critical period for both the dog and the owner. During this time, the dog is likely to start feeling more comfortable in their new environment and may start to exhibit more of their true personality. The owner should continue to be patient and provide the dog with a consistent routine, boundaries, and positive reinforcement training.

Finally, after the first three months, the dog is likely to fully adjust to their new home and family. By this point, the owner should have a good understanding of the dog's personality and behavior, as well as any training or behavior issues that need to be addressed.

The 3-3-3 rule is not a hard and fast rule, as every dog is different and will adjust at their own pace. However, it can be a helpful guideline for new rescue dog owners to understand and manage their dog's behavior. Patience, consistency, and positive reinforcement are key during the adjustment period.

In conclusion, adopting a rescue dog can be a wonderful and rewarding experience, but it requires patience and understanding as the dog adjusts to their new home and family. The 3-3-3 rule is a helpful guideline for new rescue dog owners to understand and manage their dog's behavior during the adjustment period. By being patient and providing consistent training and routines, you can help your rescue dog adjust to their new life and become a happy and well-adjusted member of your family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 3 3 3 rule# dog rescue# dog adoption# canine behavior# patience

Comments / 18

Published by

Corinne Griffith is a passionate dog lover with a special fondness for golden retrievers. She holds degrees in canine behavior and training and dedicates her time to caring for and fostering dogs in need.

Myrtle Beach, SC
3K followers

More from Corinne Griffith

11 Questions to Ask When Getting a Dog from a Rescue or Shelter

Adopting a dog from a rescue or shelter can be a rewarding experience. Not only are you providing a loving home for a furry friend in need, but you're also helping to reduce the number of dogs in shelters. However, it's important to do your due diligence and ask the right questions before adopting a dog. In this article, we'll explore 11 questions to ask when getting a dog from a rescue or shelter.

Read full story
12 comments

How to Make Your Dog Famous on Social Media: Tips and Tricks

If you're a dog owner, chances are you think your furry friend is the most adorable and photogenic dog in the world. With the popularity of social media, it's now easier than ever to share your dog with the world and potentially even make them famous. In this article, we'll explore how to make your dog famous on social media, with tips and tricks to help you grow your dog's following.

Read full story

Don't Bark at Your Dog: Why the Viral TikTok Challenge is a Dangerous Trend

TikTok is a popular social media platform that's known for its viral challenges and trends. However, a recent trend involving barking at dogs has raised serious concerns about the welfare of our furry friends. In this article, we'll explore why the "barking at your dog" TikTok challenge is a dangerous trend and what dog owners should know to keep their pets safe.

Read full story
3 comments

10 Things Only a Pomeranian Owner Would Know

Pomeranians are a small breed of dog that are known for their fluffy coat and lively personality. They are a popular breed of dog that are often referred to as "Poms". If you are a Pomeranian owner, you know that there are certain things that only Pomeranian owners can relate to. In this article, we will explore 10 things that only a Pomeranian owner would know.

Read full story

Top Dog Breeds that Get Along with Cats

If you're a cat owner and considering getting a dog, you may be concerned about how the two will get along. Some dogs have a high prey drive and may see cats as something to chase, while other dogs are more gentle and can coexist peacefully with feline friends. In this article, we'll explore the top dog breeds that are known for their cat-friendly nature.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Leptospirosis Outbreak in Dogs: What to Know

In recent years, New York City has experienced a spike in cases of leptospirosis in dogs. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted to humans and animals through contact with contaminated water or soil. If left untreated, leptospirosis can cause serious health problems for dogs and humans alike. In this article, we'll go over what you need to know about the NYC leptospirosis outbreak in dogs.

Read full story
11 comments

The Joys of Bringing Home a New Puppy: A Guide for First-Time Dog Owners

Bringing home a new puppy can be one of the most exciting and fulfilling experiences for any animal lover. Whether you're a first-time dog owner or have had dogs before, there is nothing quite like the joy of having a furry friend to love and care for. From the moment you bring your new puppy home, you'll begin a journey of discovery, love, and companionship that will last a lifetime.

Read full story
2 comments

Can Dogs See Color? What Science Tells Us

Dogs are known for their keen senses, particularly their sense of smell and hearing. However, many people are curious about whether dogs can see color. In this article, we'll explore what science tells us about dogs' ability to perceive color, and what this means for our understanding of their vision.

Read full story
3 comments

Doggy Cameras: How They Can Benefit You and Your Pet

For many pet owners, leaving their furry friend at home while they go to work or run errands can be a source of stress and worry. However, with the rise of doggy cameras, it's now possible to keep an eye on your pet and ensure their safety and well-being, even when you're away. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of doggy cameras, and how they can help you to care for your pet.

Read full story

The Best Dog Breeds for Running Companions: Picking the Perfect Pup

For those who enjoy running, having a furry companion by your side can make the experience even more enjoyable. But not all dog breeds are built for running. In this article, we'll explore the best dog breeds for running companions and what to consider when selecting the perfect pup.

Read full story

7 Cold Weather Dog Breeds: Built for Winter Adventures

As winter approaches, many dog owners are looking for furry companions that are built for cold weather adventures. Not all dogs are created equal when it comes to cold weather tolerance. In this article, we'll explore 7 cold weather dog breeds that are perfectly suited for outdoor winter activities.

Read full story
Myrtle Beach, SC

There is snow in Myrtle Beach! Beautiful English Cream AKC Goldens

The English Cream Golden Retriever is a stunning breed of dog with a luxurious, cream-colored coat. Originally bred in Scotland in the mid-19th century, the Golden Retriever has become a beloved family pet and working dog worldwide. In recent years, the English Cream Golden Retriever has gained popularity due to its unique coat color and friendly temperament. In this article, we will explore the characteristics and history of this magnificent breed.

Read full story
11 comments

Listen Up: The Importance of Proper Ear Health in Dogs

As a responsible dog owner, it is essential to keep your dog's ears healthy. A dog's ears are an essential part of their body, and proper ear care is crucial to maintain their overall health and well-being. Regular cleaning and monitoring of your dog's ears can prevent ear infections, which can cause pain and discomfort to your furry friend.

Read full story

The Stages of Development in Puppies: From Birth to Adulthood

Introduction: Puppies are adorable, and it is exciting to watch them grow and develop. However, it is essential to understand the various stages of development puppies go through, which can help you take better care of them. In this article, we will discuss the different stages of development in puppies, from birth to adulthood.

Read full story

A Guide to Caring for Your Pregnant Dog

As a dog owner, it’s essential to understand the proper care and support required during pregnancy. Whether it's planned or unexpected, pregnancy can be a delicate and exciting time for your furry friend. The following guide outlines the necessary steps to provide optimal care to ensure a healthy and successful pregnancy for your dog.

Read full story

Understanding Reactivity in Dogs: Causes, Triggers, and Management

Dogs are social animals and have been bred for thousands of years to work and live with humans. However, despite their friendly and affectionate nature, some dogs may display reactivity towards certain situations or stimuli. Reactivity in dogs refers to an exaggerated response to a stimulus, which can be triggered by various factors. In this article, we will discuss the causes, triggers, and management of reactivity in dogs.

Read full story

How to Stop Nipping Behavior in Dogs: A Comprehensive Guide

Nipping behavior in dogs can be concerning and potentially dangerous, especially when it comes to children or elderly individuals. While it may seem harmless at first, it is important to address this behavior as soon as possible to prevent it from escalating.

Read full story

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

As a dog owner, you want to keep your furry friend looking and feeling clean. One question that often comes up is, how often should you bathe your dog? The answer is not straightforward and can vary depending on several factors.

Read full story
29 comments

How to Stop Your Dog from Jumping on People

Dogs are social animals that love to greet their owners and visitors with enthusiasm, which often involves jumping. However, while it may seem harmless, jumping can be problematic when it becomes excessive or leads to injuries. In this article, we'll explore some effective strategies to stop your dog from jumping on people.

Read full story
22 comments

Understanding Coprophagia: Why Dogs Eat Their Poop and How to Effectively Stop It

Coprophagia, or the act of eating feces, is a behavior that is not only unpleasant but also potentially harmful to dogs. While it may be difficult for pet owners to understand why their dogs engage in such behavior, there are several reasons that can help explain it. In this article, we will explore why dogs eat their poop and provide some tips on how to effectively stop this behavior.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy