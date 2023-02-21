The 3-3-3 Rule for Dogs: What It Is and How to Implement It

Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash

The 3-3-3 rule is a concept that was developed to help dogs adjust to their new homes after being adopted. The rule states that it takes approximately three days for a dog to start feeling comfortable in their new environment, three weeks to start showing their true personality, and three months to fully adjust to their new home. In this article, we'll explore what the 3-3-3 rule is, and how to implement it with your new furry friend.

What Is the 3-3-3 Rule?

The 3-3-3 rule is a framework for understanding the adjustment period that dogs go through after being adopted. During the first three days, your new dog may be overwhelmed, scared, or nervous in their new environment. It's important to give them time and space to explore and adjust at their own pace. During the first three weeks, your new dog may start to show their true personality, including their likes, dislikes, and behavior patterns. During the first three months, your new dog should fully adjust to their new home and become a happy, confident member of the family.

How to Implement the 3-3-3 Rule

The 3-3-3 rule can be implemented by following these steps:

The First Three Days

During the first three days, it's important to give your new dog plenty of space to adjust. Keep the house quiet and avoid overwhelming your dog with too many new experiences. Introduce them to new people, other pets, and new surroundings gradually and at their own pace.

The First Three Weeks

During the first three weeks, it's important to establish a routine and start training your new dog. This includes regular feeding times, playtime, walks, and training sessions. This will help your new dog feel more comfortable and secure in their new surroundings. It's also important to be patient and understanding if your new dog displays any unwanted behaviors, as they are still adjusting to their new home.

The First Three Months

During the first three months, it's important to continue providing your new dog with plenty of exercise, socialization, and training opportunities. This will help them become a happy and well-adjusted member of the family. It's also important to continue to be patient and understanding as they may still display unwanted behaviors.

The 3-3-3 rule is a helpful framework for understanding the adjustment period that dogs go through after being adopted. By following these steps, you can help your new dog feel comfortable, secure, and happy in their new home. Remember that every dog is different, and it may take longer or shorter than three months for your new dog to fully adjust. With patience, understanding, and plenty of love and attention, your new furry friend can become a beloved member of your family.