Dallas Cowboys come up short in NFL season opener

The Dallas Cowboys won the turnover battle, won the time of possession, had more total yards and, had fewer penalties...but fall short 31-29 on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay became the first team in NFL history to lose the turnover battle by at least 3, commits 100 penalty yards and allow 450 yards, and still win the game.

Dak Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his first game action since week 5 of last season. Amari Cooper had a career-high 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb had 7 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't all positive for Ceedee as he had 3 drops, including one that led directly to an interception.

Amari Cooper after the game, "We have a high-powered offense but a high-powered offense doesn't guarantee wins. We have a lot to clean up."

Part of that cleaning up is kicker Greg Zuerlein. He missed an extra point and a 31 yard FG in the first half that loomed large in this game. He also missed a 60 yard FG, but that is 60 yards so I am not counting that one as a mishap.

Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns in his 300th career start. Rob Gronkowski 8 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Brown had 5 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Chris Godwin brought in 9 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

It was Godwin's fumble that allowed the Cowboys to take a 29-28 lead with 1:24 left on the clock.

That ultimately was too much time for the 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Brady led the Buccaneers on an 11 play, 57-yard drive that left two seconds on the clock. On that drive, Godwin appeared to get away with an offensive pass interference that allowed him to haul in a 24-yard catch that allowed the Bucs to get into field goal range.

Moral victories don't cut it in the NFL. With that being said, I was encouraged by a lot of things I saw in this game.