Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks headed to Utah to take on the Jazz for Christmas

The NBA is set to release its national TV schedule for its landmark 75th Anniversary season today at 3 PM ET (2 PM CT). These games will include games on TNT and ESPN/ABC, the opening night games, and the Christmas Day games.

With the NBA going back to its normal schedule, the Christmas Day games are the most anticipated games that fans look forward to. It also signals the unofficial official start to the NBA season for many. The NFL season is winding down and the people can start turning their attention more towards basketball.

During last year's shortened season, the NBA regular season started on Christmas week and Dallas was featured heavily on national TV. They played their first three games on ESPN to begin last season. The opponents were the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers (Christmas Day), and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dirk Nowitzki led-Mavs was never a popular pick to be one of the league's showcase teams. Despite winning 50+ games every season, Dallas only found themselves playing on Christmas one time(2011-12 season). The Mavs have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 10 years. But that hasn't stopped the Mavs in terms of National TV games. In the 2019-2020 season, the Mavs were on national TV just 13 times. Dallas was on national TV 16 times in the first half of last season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that the Mavericks will travel to Salt Lake City to take on Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and the Utah Jazz in the Christmas nightcap.

Dallas lost both matchups in Utah during the 2020-21 season. They have lost 9 out of 10 since 2016 in Utah.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports