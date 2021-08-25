Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks headed to Utah to take on the Jazz for Christmas

Corey Douglass

The NBA is set to release its national TV schedule for its landmark 75th Anniversary season today at 3 PM ET (2 PM CT). These games will include games on TNT and ESPN/ABC, the opening night games, and the Christmas Day games.

With the NBA going back to its normal schedule, the Christmas Day games are the most anticipated games that fans look forward to. It also signals the unofficial official start to the NBA season for many. The NFL season is winding down and the people can start turning their attention more towards basketball.

During last year's shortened season, the NBA regular season started on Christmas week and Dallas was featured heavily on national TV. They played their first three games on ESPN to begin last season. The opponents were the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers (Christmas Day), and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dirk Nowitzki led-Mavs was never a popular pick to be one of the league's showcase teams. Despite winning 50+ games every season, Dallas only found themselves playing on Christmas one time(2011-12 season). The Mavs have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs in 10 years. But that hasn't stopped the Mavs in terms of National TV games. In the 2019-2020 season, the Mavs were on national TV just 13 times. Dallas was on national TV 16 times in the first half of last season.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that the Mavericks will travel to Salt Lake City to take on Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and the Utah Jazz in the Christmas nightcap.

Dallas lost both matchups in Utah during the 2020-21 season. They have lost 9 out of 10 since 2016 in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wREg_0bUDpcuI00
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Corey is a passionate content creator and strives to keep you up to date on the latest around the sports scene in Dallas-Fort Worth. Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers with other sports sprinkled in! Twitter and Instagram: @TheMrDouglass

Dallas, TX
181 followers

More from Corey Douglass

Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys trim roster to 53

The Dallas Cowboys finished their preseason schedule with a 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The final countdown to the regular season is officially on. 9 days from today the Cowboys will be getting ready to take on the defending Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Predictions for that game as well as the rest of the season will be coming soon.

Read full story

Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams practice report

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to their training facility in Oxnard, CA for a joint practice. Throughout the years, NFL teams across the league have started inviting teams to practice against during training camp to add a little extra energy to practice. More times than not, the two teams get after each which can lead to some dust ups. That was no different on Saturday for these two teams. The teams practiced for two hours going over multiple scenarios including red zone drills, individual settings, seven on seven and extended team periods.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Adrian Beltré, Chuck Morgan inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame

On January 5, 2011, Adrian Beltré signed a 5 year, $80 million deal with the Texas Rangers entering his age 32 season. Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig criticized the Rangers for making the deal. Selig felt like Texas was taking undue risk.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones announces Jimmy Johnson is going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

On a weekend that Jimmy Johnson is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jerry Jones announces that another induction will be taking place in Dallas. Jerry announced that Jimmy Johnson will be going into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. It was only a matter of time for this announcement to be made. The announcement was made with the two Hall of Famers standing side by side. Jimmy joked, "While I'm alive?" when Jerry made the announcement.

Read full story
1 comments

Luka Doncic set to sign 5 year, $207 million extension

It has been a busy offseason for Luka Doncic after qualifying Slovenia into the Olympics. Luka made it very clear that he would not be addressing anything Mavs related as he focused on leading his country to their first ever Olympics. Slovenia would finish 4th just missing out on a medal.

Read full story

Two former Dallas Cowboys among group of players eligible for 2022 HOF class

The 2020 and 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction cermonies took place over the weekend. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, safety Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson "the original 88" were inducted. For Pearson, this was a long time coming.

Read full story
9 comments

Why Dak Prescott NOT throwing for 6,000 yards would be a good thing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was on a pace absolutely shatter the NFLs record for most passing yards in a season. In the first 4 games, Dak had 1,690 yards passing which put him on pace to throw for 6,760 yards in a 16-game season, or 7,183 yards in a 17-game season.

Read full story
1 comments

Cowboys' Dak Prescott is set for another MRI on his right shoulder

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have another MRI on his right shoulder when the team returns to Dallas on Monday after their second preseason game in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Read full story
1 comments

Dak Prescott resumes throwing at Cowboys camp

The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice Oxnard, California this weekend after playing in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night. The Cowboys lost 16-3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dak Prescott has taken a "step back" in his return from shoulder strain

The Dallas Cowboys will host their last practice in Oxnard, CA on Tuesday before heading to Canton, OH for Thursday's Hall Of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Dak Prescott was not expected to play in that game after suffering shoulder strain during practice last week. Dak said he first felt the injury before the teams first padded practice in training camp. “I was feeling the tightness or whatever. As a competitor, you want to push through it, and you want to say it’s just a day that I feel different. But it’s something that I never felt,” Dak said while speaking to the media.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Free Agency Day 1 Recap

NBA Free Agency started on Monday evening at 5PM central time. The approach from the Dallas Mavericks front office in past years has made this a somewhat traumatizing time of year for Mavericks fans due to the lack of execution of their plan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy